KDWPT Parks and Lakes are open to the public

K ansas state parks, fishing lakes and wildlife areas are open to the public and all Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism offices are back open, it has been reported.

KDWPT staff planned to resume essential business activities on Monday, April 6.

Outdoor enthusiasts in Kansas can still benefit from the department’s online and mobile services, which offer nearly all of the same purchasing and reservation services available in-office.

Licenses

Hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased electronically from kshuntfishcamp.com, at most license vendors and through KDWPT’s mobile app – HuntFish KS.

Purchase a license or permit from kshuntfishcamp.com by clicking “Licenses and Applications.”

Download the HuntFish KS app to your Android device by visiting https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aspira-connect.hf.ks.

Rentals

Campsites, cabins and yurts can be reserved online through ReserveAmerica.com and KDWPT’s mobile app – CampIt KS.

View available campgrounds and make a reservation through ReserveAmerica.com by entering “Kansas” into the search bar. Select the down arrow next to “Filters.”

Under “Interest In,” select “Campgrounds.” Under “Facility Type,” select “State,” then click “Apply Filters.”

To download the CampIt KS mobile app to your Android device, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aspira-connect.ra.ks.

Boat Registrations

All vessels powered by motor or sail must be registered. A registration is valid for three years from date of purchase.

To register for the first time, complete the application available online.

Mail it with the $42.50 registration fee to: KDWPT Pratt Operations Office, Attn: Boat Registration, 512 SE 25 th Ave., Pratt, KS 67124.