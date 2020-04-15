KDWPT Northeast Kansas Fishing Reports

Got coronavirus social distancing blues?

Try fishing for relaxation and enjoy the great outdoors!

Fishing reports provide general angling information from KDWPT staff.

Many factors determine angling success, and fishing conditions and individual fishing success may vary from the report.

Anglers are responsible for deciding what species to fish for, what methods to use, and where and when to fish.

HOLTON - BANNER CREEK

Banner Creek offers six species of fish. The lake has been mapped by the Kansas Biological Survey and there is a map available at Contour Map Perry Newsletter.

Here’s the fishing forecast:

*Black Crappie - Fair up to 1.25 lbs. Crappie can be caught by vertical jigging minnows over brush piles or standing timber.

*Bluegill - Fair up to 0.5 lbs. Bluegill can be caught over brush piles using chunks of worm or small jigs.

*Channel Catfish - Fair to Good up to 12.5 lbs. Catfish can be caught from shore using cut bait, stink bait, or livers.

*Largemouth Bass - Fair up to 3.5 lbs. Crankbaits, spinners or plastics along the shoreline, rip rap and structure.

*Walleye/ Sauger - Slow to Fair Walleye up to 6.25 lbs. Sauger up to 2 lbs. Some anglers are having luck catching Walleye along the dam or off of submerged humps. Others have targeted these fish trolling along the creek channel in the mid-part of the lake.

*White Bass - Fair up to 2.5 lbs. Cast a jig along the rocks or along the dam to target them. Some anglers have been catching a good number of nice sized fish.

Note: Due to COVID-19 all restrooms, shelters, playgrounds, and the swimming beach are closed. Please maintain at least 6 feet from you and other anglers if visiting this lake.

NEBO STATE FISHING LAKE

*Bluegill - Slow to Fair up to 0.3 lbs. Bluegill can be caught using a small chunk of worm or small ice jigs over brush piles.

*Channel Catfish - Fair to Good up to 5.0 lbs. Channel catfish can still be caught using worms, cut shad, or doughballs.

*Largemouth Bass - Fair to Good up to 7.0 lbs. The lake contains a nice population of larger fish for a small State Fishing Lake. They can be caught using spinnerbaits, plastics, or crankbaits around the brush piles.

*White/ Black Crappie - Fair up to 1.0 lbs. Tube jig or minnow along shoreline and around the brush piles. Water is cloudy so choose baits that will make a lot of noise both in color and in sound. Best luck would come near the islands on the north shore.