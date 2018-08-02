KBCA Weekly Rankings Feb. 5

The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) has released its Feb. 5 boys and girls basketball state rankings.

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls

1. Olathe East

2. Derby

3. Manhattan

4. Wichita South

5. Blue Valley North

6. Olathe Northwest

7. Washburn Rural

8. Shawnee Mission Northwest

9. Wichita East

10. Lawrence

5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Shawnee-Mill Valley

3. Liberal

4. Bishop Carroll

5. Salina Central

6. Lansing

7. Newton

8. Maize

9. Topeka-Highland Park

10. KC Schlagle

4A D1-Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. KC Piper

4. Labette County

5. Towanda Circle

6. Kansas City Sumner

7. Abilene

8. Andover Central

9. Augusta

10. Ulysses

4A D2-Girls

1. Baldwin

2. Clay Center

3. Burlington

4. Jefferson West

5. Marysville

6. Galena

7. Holton

8. Andale

9. Columbus

10. Girard

3A Girls

1. Garden Plain

2. Nemaha Central

3. Hays-TMP-Marian

4. Sterling

5. Kingman

6. Russell

7. Halstead

8. Haven

9. Scott Community

10. Conway Springs

2A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Hoxie

4. Kiowa County

5. Wabaunsee

6. Meade

7. Hill City

8. Jefferson County North

9. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

10. Elbing-Berean Academy

1A-Div 1-Girls

1. Coldwater-South Central

2. Centralia

3. Hanover

4. Frankfort

5. St. Paul

6. Rural Vista

7. Thunder Ridge

8. Valley Falls

9. Stockton

10. Montezuma-South Gray

1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Cunningham

2. Quinter

3. Rexford-Golden Plains

4. Hartford

5. Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton

6. Wilson

7. Otis-Bison

8. Attica

9. Kiowa-South Barber

10. South Haven

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest

2. Wichita Southeast

3. Olathe Northwest

4. Lawrence Free State

5. OP-Blue Valley North

6. Derby

7. Olathe-North

8. Shawnee Mission East

9. Wichita-South

10. Shawnee Mission West

5A Boys

1. Goddard Eisenhower

2. Maize

3. KC Schlagle

4. Wichita Heights

5. Pittsburg

6. Emporia

7. Bishop Carroll

8. Salina Central

9. Topeka West

10. Topeka Seaman

4A-Div 1-Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. Bonner Springs

4. Eudora

5. Wamego

6. Augusta

7. Andover Central

8. Basehor-Linwood

9. Labette County

10. Ottawa

4A-Div 2-Boys

1. Holcomb

2. Rock Creek

3. Wichita Trinity

4. Andale

5. Marysville

6. Parsons

7. Wichita Collegiate

8. Topeka-Hayden

9. Burlington

10. Girar

3A Boys

1. Phillipsburg

2. Cheney

3. Caney Valley

4. Halstead

5. Lakin

6. Hesston

7. Perry-Lecompton

8. Maur Hill

9. Nemaha Central

10. Belle Plaine

2A Boys

1. Central Plains

2. Hoxie

3. Lyndon

4. Elbing-Berean Academy

5. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

6. Maranatha Academy

7. Ness City

8. Hillsboro

9. Olpe

10. Howard-West Elk

1A Div. 1 Boys

1. Montezuma-South Gray

2. Doniphan West

3. Hanover

4. St. John

5. Osborne

6. Clifton-Clyde

7. St. Paul

8. Centralia

9. Rawlins County

10. Lakeside

1A Div. 2 Boys

1. McPherson-Elyria Christian

2. Almena-Northern Valley

3. Kiowa-South Barber

4. Logan

5. Attica

6. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

7. Hutchinson-Central Christian

8. Moscow

9. Ashland

10.Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell