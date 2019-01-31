KBCA Rankings Jan. 21, 2019

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) has announced its weekly state basketball rankings for 6A-1A for the boys and girls teams as of Jan. 21.

The Jackson Heights girls basketball team is ranked second in Class 2A.

6A Girls

1. Derby 2. Washburn Rural 3. Olathe South 4. Blue Valley North 5. Liberal 6. Topeka High 7. Mill Valley 8. Olathe East 9. Olathe North 10. Manhattan

5A Girls

1. Goddard 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 3. Maize 4. Maize South 5. Wichita Heights 6. McPherson 7. Blue Valley Southwest 8. KC Schlagle 9. Wichita Kapaun 10. Desoto.

4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege 2. KC Piper 3. Nickerson 4. Baldwin 5. Abilene 6. Labette County 7. Circle 8. Ulysses 9. Rose Hill 10. Eudora.

3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central 2. Cheney 3. Haven 4. Halstead 5. Wellsville 6. Pleasant Ridge 7. Norton 8. Hesston 9. Clay Center 10. Eureka.

2A Girls

1. Garden Plain 2. Jackson Heights 3. Inman 4. Treo Community 5. Stanton County 6. Bluestem 7. Wabaunsee 8. JCN 9. Meade 10. ACCHS.

1A Girls

1. Central Plains 2. Olpe 3. Spearville 4. Frankfort 5. Rural Vista 6. Hanover 7. Centralia 8. South Central 9. Otis Bison 10. Golden Plains.

6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest 2. Lawrence High 3. Washburn Rural 4. Topeka High 5. Wichita Southeast 6. Olathe North 7. Campus 8. Shawnee Mission East 9. Lawrence Free State 10. Shawnee Mission South.

5A Boys

1. Maize 2. Pittsburg 3. Andover Central 4. Arkansas City 5. Wichita Heights 6. Basehor Linwood 7. Salina Central 8. Bonner Springs 9. Maize South 10. Bishop Carroll.

4A Boys

KC Piper 2. Bishop Miege 3. Wichita Trinity 4. Andale 5. Independence 6. Parsons 7. Eudora 8. Hayden 9. Ottawa 10. Abilene.

3A Boys

1. Girard 2. Maur Hill 3. Santa Fe Trail 4. Beloit 5. Phillipsburg 6. Sabetha 7. Kingman 8. Cheney 9. Burlington 10. Baxter Springs.

2A Boys

1. Inman 2. St. Mary’s Colgan 3. Hoxie 4. Mission Valley 5. Seabury Academy 6. Sacred Heart 7. Ness City 8. Hutchinson Trinity 9. Wichita County 10.Skyline.

1A Boys

1. Central Plains 2. South Gray 3. Hanover 4. Wallace County 5. Hudson 6. Northern Valley 7. Burlingame 8. Berean Academy 9. Osborne 10. Caldwell.