KBCA Rankings Feb. 4, 2019

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) has announced its weekly state basketball rankings for 6A-1A for the girls and boys teams as of Feb. 4.

The Jackson Heights girls basketball team is ranked fifth in Class 2A.

6A Girls

1. Derby 2. Liberal 3. Topeka-Washburn Rural 4. Blue Valley North 5. Olathe South 6. Topeka High 7. Olathe North 8. Shawnee Mission Northwest 9. Olathe Northwest 10. Olathe East.

5A Girls

1. Maize South 2. Goddard 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 4. Wichita Heights 5. McPherson 6. Blue Valley Southwest 7. DeSoto 8. Maize 9. Kansas City-Schlagle 10. Hays.

4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege 2. Kansas City-Piper 3. Nickerson 4. Baldwin 5. Abilene 6. Towanda-Circle 7. Altamont-Labette County 8. Ulysses 9. Eudora 10. Pratt.

3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central 2. Cheney 3. Wellsville 4. Hesston 5. Haven 6. Clay Center 7. Norton 8. Jefferson West 9. Pleasant Ridge 10. halstead.

2A Girls

1. Wakeeny-Trego Community 2. Alma-Wabaunsee 3. Garden Plain 4. Jefferson County North 5. Jackson Heights 6. Inman 7. Sedgwick 8. Johnson-Stanton County 9. Howard-West Elk 10. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan.

1A Girls

1. Central Plains 2. Olpe 3. Frankfort 4. Rural Vista 5. Coldwater-South Central 6. Hanover 7. Spearville 8. Golden Plains 9. Otis Bison 10. Central Christian.

6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest 2. Topeka-Washburn Rural 3. Olathe North 4. Lawrence High 5. Wichita-Southeast 6. Topeka High 7. Haysville-Campus 8. Shawnee Mission South 9. Lawrence-Free State 10. Kansas City-J.C. Harmon.

5A Boys

1. Maize 2. Andover Central 3. Wichita Heights 4. Basehor-Linwood 5. Bonner Springs 6. Arkansas City 7. Pittsburg 8. Maize South 9. Salina Central 10. McPherson.

4A Boys

1. Kansas City-Piper 2. Bishop Miege 3. Wichita Trinty 4. Andale 5. Ottawa 6. Parsons 7. Abilene 8. Chapman 9. Augusta 10. Independence.

3A Boys

1. Maur Hill 2. Santa Fe Trail 3. Phillipsburg 4. Beloit 5. Girard 6. Cheney 7. Baxter Springs 8. Kingman 9. Perry-Lecompton 10. Sabetha.

2A Boys

1. Inman 2. Hoxie 3. Ness City 4. Pittsburg-St. Marys Colgan 5. Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 6. Salina-Sacred Heart 7. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury 8. Leoti-Wichita County 9. Pratt-Skyline 10. Johnson-Stanton County.

1A Boys

1. Claflin-Central Plains 2. Hanover 3. Burlingame 4. Almena-Northern Valley 5. Montezuma-South Gray 6. Elbing-Berean Academy 7. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 8. Osborne 9. Caldwell 10. Coldwater-South Central.