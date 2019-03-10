Kansas Cross Country Coaches Rankings 2019
The Kansas Cross Country Coaches announced their rankings as of this week for the Class 6A through Class 1A girls and boys cross country teams recently.
The rankings were as follows:
Class 6A Girls
1. Mill Valley
2. Blue Valley West
3. Olathe North
4. Olathe West
5. Manhattan
6. Blue Valley Northwest
7. Lawrence-Free State
7. Washburn Rural
Others receiving votes:
Olathe East
Derby
Class 6A Boys
1. Mill Valley
2. Olathe South
3. Manhattan
4. Lawrence-Free State
5. Washburn Rural
6. Olathe East
7. Blue Valley West
Others receiving votes:
Olathe West
Dodge City
Olathe North
Wichita East
Class 5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. St. James Academy
3. Maize South
4. Bishop Carroll
5. Great Bend
5. Blue Valley Southwest
7. Goddard-Eisenhower
Others receiving votes:
Andover
Emporia
Andover Central
Lansing
Maize
Basehor-Linwood
De Soto
Kapaun Mount Carmel
Class 5A Boys
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Maize South
3. Lansing
4. Andover
5. Great Bend
6. Blue Valley Southwest
7. St. James Academy
Others receiving votes:
Maize
Emporia
De Soto
Topeka West
Bishop Carroll
Kapaun Mount Carmel
Class 4A Girls
1. Buhler
2. Eudora
3. Baldwin
4. Louisburg
5. Towanda-Circle
6. Augusta
7. Fort Scott
Others receiving votes:
Mulvane
Pratt
Tonganoxie
Topeka-Hayden
Wamego
Iola
Class 4A Boys
1. Buhler
2. Wamego
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Girard
5. Topeka-Hayden
6. Augusta
7. Clay Center Community
7. Tonganoxie
Others receiving votes:
Eudora
Bishop Miege
Winfield
Holton
Iola
Louisburg
Class 3A Girls
1. Norton Community
2. Scott Community
3. Rock Creek
4. Southeast of Saline
5. TMP-Marian
6. Hiawatha
7. Wichita-Trinity
Others receiving votes:
Sabetha
Beloit
Anderson County
West Franklin
Silver Lake
Southwestern Heights
Cimarron
Hugoton
Douglass
Class 3A Boys
1. Southeast of Saline
2. Silver Lake
3. Norton Community
4. Smoky Valley
5. Hesston
6. Scott Community
7. Lakin
Others receiving votes:
Hiawatha
Anderson County
Sabetha
Halstead
Lyons
Osage City
Perry-Lecompton
Marysville
Wichita-Trinity
Hoisington
Class 2A Girls
1. Bennington
2. Stanton County
3. Rossville
4. Ellinwood
5. Central Heights
6. St. Mary’s Colgan
7. Oakley
Others receiving votes:
Trego Community
KC Christian
Jayhawk-Linn
Jefferson County North
Sacred Heart
Hutchinson-Trinity
Bishop Seabury
Jackson Heights
Syracuse
Wabaunsee
Ellis
Ellsworth
Pratt-Skyline
Whitewater-Remington
McLouth
Spearville
Class 2A Boys
1. Central Heights
2. Stanton County
3. Ellsworth
4. Hutchinson-Trinity
5. Wabaunsee
6. Northern Heights
7. KC Christian
Others receiving votes:
Olathe-Heritage Christian
St. Mary’s Colgan
McLouth
Bennington
Ellis
Bishop Seabury
Trego Community
Jackson Heights
Sacred Heart
Jefferson County North
Republic County
Pratt-Skyline
Cherokee-Southeast
Rossville
Syracuse
Arma-Northeast
Class 1A Girls
1. Lincoln
2. Berean Academy
3. Doniphan West
4. Macksville
5. Pretty Prairie
6. Centralia
7. South Gray
Others receiving votes:
Meade
Axtell
Greeley County
Burlingame
Ness City
Osborne
Beloit-St. John’s
Clifton-Clyde
South Central
Little River
Pike Valley
Moscow
Rawlins County
Linn
Wichita Classical
Class 1A Boys
1. St. John-Hudson
2. Axtell
3. Berean Academy
4. Osborne
5. Beloit-St. John’s
6. Caldwell
7. Central Christian
Others receiving votes:
Goessell
La Crosse
Blue Valley
Olpe
Burden-Central
Meade
Centralia
South Gray
Wallace County
Lucas Unified
Pretty Prairie
Quinter
Tescott
Ness City
Washington County