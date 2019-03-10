Kansas Cross Country Coaches Rankings 2019

The Kansas Cross Country Coaches announced their rankings as of this week for the Class 6A through Class 1A girls and boys cross country teams recently.

The rankings were as follows:

Class 6A Girls

1. Mill Valley

2. Blue Valley West

3. Olathe North

4. Olathe West

5. Manhattan

6. Blue Valley Northwest

7. Lawrence-Free State

7. Washburn Rural

Others receiving votes:

Olathe East

Derby

Class 6A Boys

1. Mill Valley

2. Olathe South

3. Manhattan

4. Lawrence-Free State

5. Washburn Rural

6. Olathe East

7. Blue Valley West

Others receiving votes:

Olathe West

Dodge City

Olathe North

Wichita East

Class 5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. St. James Academy

3. Maize South

4. Bishop Carroll

5. Great Bend

5. Blue Valley Southwest

7. Goddard-Eisenhower

Others receiving votes:

Andover

Emporia

Andover Central

Lansing

Maize

Basehor-Linwood

De Soto

Kapaun Mount Carmel

Class 5A Boys

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Maize South

3. Lansing

4. Andover

5. Great Bend

6. Blue Valley Southwest

7. St. James Academy

Others receiving votes:

Maize

Emporia

De Soto

Topeka West

Bishop Carroll

Kapaun Mount Carmel

Class 4A Girls

1. Buhler

2. Eudora

3. Baldwin

4. Louisburg

5. Towanda-Circle

6. Augusta

7. Fort Scott

Others receiving votes:

Mulvane

Pratt

Tonganoxie

Topeka-Hayden

Wamego

Iola

Class 4A Boys

1. Buhler

2. Wamego

3. Towanda-Circle

4. Girard

5. Topeka-Hayden

6. Augusta

7. Clay Center Community

7. Tonganoxie

Others receiving votes:

Eudora

Bishop Miege

Winfield

Holton

Iola

Louisburg

Class 3A Girls

1. Norton Community

2. Scott Community

3. Rock Creek

4. Southeast of Saline

5. TMP-Marian

6. Hiawatha

7. Wichita-Trinity

Others receiving votes:

Sabetha

Beloit

Anderson County

West Franklin

Silver Lake

Southwestern Heights

Cimarron

Hugoton

Douglass

Class 3A Boys

1. Southeast of Saline

2. Silver Lake

3. Norton Community

4. Smoky Valley

5. Hesston

6. Scott Community

7. Lakin

Others receiving votes:

Hiawatha

Anderson County

Sabetha

Halstead

Lyons

Osage City

Perry-Lecompton

Marysville

Wichita-Trinity

Hoisington

Class 2A Girls

1. Bennington

2. Stanton County

3. Rossville

4. Ellinwood

5. Central Heights

6. St. Mary’s Colgan

7. Oakley

Others receiving votes:

Trego Community

KC Christian

Jayhawk-Linn

Jefferson County North

Sacred Heart

Hutchinson-Trinity

Bishop Seabury

Jackson Heights

Syracuse

Wabaunsee

Ellis

Ellsworth

Pratt-Skyline

Whitewater-Remington

McLouth

Spearville

Class 2A Boys

1. Central Heights

2. Stanton County

3. Ellsworth

4. Hutchinson-Trinity

5. Wabaunsee

6. Northern Heights

7. KC Christian

Others receiving votes:

Olathe-Heritage Christian

St. Mary’s Colgan

McLouth

Bennington

Ellis

Bishop Seabury

Trego Community

Jackson Heights

Sacred Heart

Jefferson County North

Republic County

Pratt-Skyline

Cherokee-Southeast

Rossville

Syracuse

Arma-Northeast

Class 1A Girls

1. Lincoln

2. Berean Academy

3. Doniphan West

4. Macksville

5. Pretty Prairie

6. Centralia

7. South Gray

Others receiving votes:

Meade

Axtell

Greeley County

Burlingame

Ness City

Osborne

Beloit-St. John’s

Clifton-Clyde

South Central

Little River

Pike Valley

Moscow

Rawlins County

Linn

Wichita Classical

Class 1A Boys

1. St. John-Hudson

2. Axtell

3. Berean Academy

4. Osborne

5. Beloit-St. John’s

6. Caldwell

7. Central Christian

Others receiving votes:

Goessell

La Crosse

Blue Valley

Olpe

Burden-Central

Meade

Centralia

South Gray

Wallace County

Lucas Unified

Pretty Prairie

Quinter

Tescott

Ness City

Washington County