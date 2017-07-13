K-State women's basketball head to Europe

Kansas State women’s basketball will get an early start in its preparations for its 50th season of action, as the Wildcats will embark on a 12-day, four-game trip to Italy, Switzerland and Austria from Aug. 2-13, it was reported.

Under NCAA Bylaw 30.7, foreign tours are permissible for any institution’s athletic team and may be taken once every four years. In preparation for the trip, Kansas State will conduct 10 on-campus practice sessions in July.

In the summer of 2008, K-State traveled to the Czech Republic and Austria. In the summer of 2013, Kansas State visited Italy. Like the previous five games K-State played in the last two trips, the four games the Wildcats will play in August will be played under the international rules of FIBA.

K-State will begin its trip in Rome (Aug. 2-7) and will have the opportunity to experience all of the history of this world-renowned city. During the stay in Rome, K-State will play a pair of games as the Wildcats face All Star Italy on Saturday, August 5 and TK Hannover of Germany on Sunday, August 6. Both games will be played at Palazzetto Stella Azzurra.

The Wildcats will then travel to Lucerne, Switzerland (Aug. 7-10) and enjoy the sights of this beautiful city nestled next to Lake Lucerne and surrounded by the Swiss Alps.

Kansas State will conclude its trip with a visit to Vienna, Austria (Aug. 10-13). Amid touring the Bavarian city, the Wildcats will play their final two games of the trip against BK Samorin from Slovakia on Thursday, August 10 and Saturday, August 12.

For the 2017-18 season, K-State returns six letter winners from the 2016-17 squad that reached the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament and secured 23 wins. Overall, K-State returns 72 percent of its assists, 56 percent of its rebounding and 52 percent of its scoring.