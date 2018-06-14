K-State Hall Of Fame

K-State Athletics will honor a group of nine outstanding individuals with induction into its Athletics Hall of Fame in September, school officials announced today, school officials have announced.

The 2018 Hall of Fame class includes Christine Boucher (women’s golf), Rita Graves (women’s track and field), David Hall (men’s basketball), Ed Klimek (FB/MBB/BSB/TF), Margaret Thompson (honorary), Terence Newman (football), F.I. Reynolds (men’s basketball), Mark Simoneau (football) and Max Urick (administration).

“We are excited to announce this year’s diverse group of nine individuals and welcome them into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame,” said Kenny Lannou, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications and K-State Athletics Hall of Fame Chairperson. “Each of these inductees has made a lasting impact on K-State Athletics and Kansas State University, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Manhattan this fall for a special induction weekend.”

The class is the 12th in the history of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame, including the charter class of 1990, and will be honored during the weekend of September 27-29. Official induction ceremonies will take place on Friday, September 28, before the inductees are recognized at halftime of the football game against Texas the following day.

More ceremony details, including ticket information, will be announced later this summer.

K-State Athletics Hall of Fame – Class of 2018 Biographies

Christine Boucher (Lynch), women’s golf (2001-2004)

The only player in school history to earn Conference Player of the Year accolades, picking up Big 12 Player of the Year honors in 2003-04… The only Wildcat ever to earn a trip as an individual to the NCAA Championship (2003)… A three-time All-Big 12 performer, earning second-team honors in 2001-02 and first-team accolades in both 2002-03 and 2003-04… Finished on the Big 12 All-Tournament team on two occasions (2002 and 2004)… Named the Big 12 Golfer of the Month in November 2002…Holds career records for rounds and tournaments played…Instrumental in four team victories and has school record with six individual titles….Holds K-State single-round record of 64 and 54-hole score record of 204.

Rita Graves (Jackson), women’s track & field (1983-86)

Eight-time letterwinner in track and field (4 indoor and 4 outdoor) 1983-84-85-86… Tied with three other female Wildcats for the Most NCAA Outdoor All-American citations (career) at K-State with four… Tied for third with three other female Wildcats for the Most NCAA Indoor All-American citations (career) at K-State with three… The 1986 NCAA Outdoor National champion and All-American in the high jump… Also won the Big Eight Conference outdoor champion in the high jump in 1986… A 1986 NCAA Indoor All-American in the high jump with a second-place finish…1985 NCAA Outdoor All-American in the high jump with a seventh-place finish and a 1985 NCAA Indoor All-American in the high jump with a second-place finish… Placed second at both the 1984 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships and to earn All-America honors… The 1983 and 1985 Big Eight Conference indoor champion in the high jump… Also a 1983 NCAA Outdoor All-American in the high jump with a sixth-place finish… Still ranks fourth on the K-State indoor top-10 list in the high jump with a clearance of 6-01.00 and ranks third in the K-State outdoor top-10 list for the high jump with a height of 6-02.00.

David Hall, men’s basketball (1969-1972)

A three-year letterman (1969-72) for coaches Cotton Fitzsimmons and Jack Hartman, Hall was part of two Big Eight Championships (1970, 1972)... He still ranks among the best in several career categories, including third in rebounds (827), fourth in double-doubles (30) and double-digit rebounding games (36) and sixth in rebounding average (10.1 rpg.)... One of six Wildcat 1,000-point scorers to shoot 50 percent or better from the field in his career and one of the few players to average a double-double (12.3 ppg., 10.1 rpg.) for an entire career… Currently the President of the University of the Virgin Islands.

Ed Klimek, football/men’s basketball/baseball/track & field (1936-38)

Kansas State’s last four-sport letterman… Lettered in football (1936-37), basketball (1936-37-38), baseball (1936-37-38) and track & field (1936)… Set the single-game record for strikeouts with 17… Helped lead the football team to an 8-8-2 record in two seasons, including a pair of wins over Kansas… Signed a contract to pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals before dying tragically of a heart attack while jogging in March of 1940… The men’s dormitory at Memorial Stadium was named in his honor in 1946.

Margaret Thompson (Murdock), honorary (1965)

Olympian (1976 silver medalist and the first woman to win an Olympic shooting medal since games began in 1886 … Five gold medals in the Pan American Games (all in men’s competition)… Once held 13 world records… Currently in six halls of fame, including the Women’s Sports Foundation Hall of Fame and a 2007 inductee into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame...Two Big Eight intercollegiate individual rifle championships (1963, ’64)

Terence Newman, football (1999-2002)

One of the most dynamic football players in school history… Inducted into the K-State Football Ring of Honor in 2008… Four-year letterwinner… 2002 Thorpe Award Winner as top defensive back in the nation and one of five finalists for Nagurski Trophy... Consensus All-American selection by the Associated Press, the Football Writers of America, Walter Camp, College Football News, American Football Coaches Association in 2002... 2002 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year by Associated Press, Dallas Morning News, Kansas City Star and the league's coaches... 2002 First-team All-Big 12 selection as a defensive back and kick returner by Associated Press, Austin American-Statesman, Dallas Morning News and the coaches... Two-time Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week as a senior… Became the second-highest NFL Draft pick in school history when he was taken fifth overall in 2003 to Dallas.

F.I. Reynolds, men’s basketball (1915-17)

Lettered at Kansas State in 1915-16-17… K-State’s first All-American in the sport of men’s basketball in 1917… Helped lead the Wildcats to a record of 13-3 in 1916 and the 1917 Missouri Valley Conference title with a record of 15-2… K-State won the final 13 games of his collegiate career, including four straight on the road.

Mark Simoneau, football (1996-99)

2012 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee, just the second player in K-State history to be inducted… 1999 Consensus All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year… 1999 Butkus Award Runner-Up… 2008 K-State Football Ring of Honor inductee… Four-year starter for head coach Bill Snyder … Led the Wildcats to a 42-7 record during his career … Won two Big 12 North titles and appeared in four straight bowl games… Two-time All-American and four-time All-Big 12 pick… Currently ranks first in school history with 251 career unassisted tackles and third overall with 400 total tackles… Selected in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft by Atlanta.

Max Urick, administration (1993-2001)

Athletic Director for K-State …Key player in the development of the Big 12 Conference…Stabilized financial balance while in a growth period for K-State athletic facilities…Construction projects included the Academic Learning Center, JumboTron, and upgrades to the east side of KSU Stadium. Placed high priority on gender-equity issues and made significant strides in accomplishing the objectives of Title IX…At the helm when K-State made a run of eight straight bowl games…Served on the NCAA Division 1-A Athletics Directors Board of Trustees and Cost Reduction Committee…Served on the NACDA board… Inducted into the NACDA Hall of Fame in 2017.