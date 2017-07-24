K-State Fan Appreciation Day Set for Aug. 12

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fans can get their first look at the 2017 K-State Football team on Saturday, Aug. 12, as the program hosts its annual Fan Appreciation Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Fans are asked to park on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and enter through Gate B for the free event, which begins at 5 p.m. Seating will be open on the west side in Sections 3-7 and fans can watch the final hour of practice. Concessions will also be available on the west side of the stadium.

At the conclusion of practice, Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder and the 2017 team captains – Jesse Ertz, D.J. Reed, Dalton Risner, Trent Tanking and Dayton Valentine – will address the crowd prior to a one-hour autograph session on the field with players and coaches. Those participating are asked to limit the number of autographed items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own item to be signed.

Fans should note that K-State Athletics will use this event to unveil its enhanced screening procedures this year at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. In addition to utilizing the Clear Bag policy implemented last year, metal detectors will be set up at Gate B to introduce fans to the screening required to comply with the state’s concealed carry gun law.

The West Stadium Center ticket office will be open during the event for fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase a special ticket package that includes a souvenir for the Fan Appreciation Day autograph session as a K-State mini-helmet will be included in the first 100 Wildcat 4 Packs purchased in person at 4 p.m.

Ticket availability for the Oklahoma game is down to scattered singles and standing-room only. Wildcat 4 Packs, which include four reserved tickets, are still available for K-State’s other six home games and are only $99 for Central Arkansas and Charlotte, $149 for Baylor, West Virginia and Iowa State, and $199 for TCU. The mini-helmet Wildcat 4 Packs are limited to the first 100 purchases in person on Fan Appreciation Day.

Those who are unable to attend Fan Appreciation Day can still order tickets online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets , by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State begins the 2017 season and seven-game home slate on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Central Arkansas, a game that serves as the ninth-annual K-State Family reunion. After hosting Charlotte on Sept. 9, the Wildcats descend upon Nashville, Tenn., to take on Vanderbilt on Sept. 16. Following a bye week, the Wildcats begin Big 12 play at home against Baylor on Sept. 30.