K-State’s Walker Earns Spot on Hendricks Award Watch List

Kansas State sophomore Reggie Walker is one of 34 players in the nation to be named to the watch list for the 2017 Ted Hendricks Award, presented annually to the nation’s best defensive end, the Ted Hendricks Foundation has announced.

It marks the second-straight year a Wildcat is up for the award as Jordan Willis was on the 2016 preseason and midseason watch lists. Ryan Mueller was a two-time candidate (2013-14), while Ian Campbell was up for the award three times (2006-08), including being a semifinalist in 2006. Meshak Williams was also a candidate for the award during K-State’s Big 12 Championship season of 2012.

Walker’s inclusion on the Hendricks Award watch list is his third preseason honor as he was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and was a Preseason All-Big 12 pick by the league’s media.

The 2016 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American, Walker played in all 13 games with 11 starts last year as he carded 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. The Ponchatoula, La., native ranked fourth nationally among freshmen in sacks, while he led all Big 12 freshmen in both sacks and TFLs. Walker had a stellar end to his freshman campaign as he totaled 5.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks over the final four games, which included a career-best 2.0 sacks at TCU.

K-State, which is ranked 19th in the Preseason Amway Coaches’ Poll and 20th by the Associated Press, opens the 2017 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, with a 6:10 p.m., contest against Central Arkansas inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.