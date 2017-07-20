K-State’s Risner Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

For the second time in as many weeks, Kansas State junior offensive lineman Dalton Risner has been honored for his work both on and off the field as he was named to the watch list for the 2017 Wuerffel Trophy, All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach announced on Tuesday.

Risner, who was named to the AFCA Good Works Team last week, is one of 108 players in the nation up for the Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.”

Off the field, Risner –a 2016 First Team Academic All-Big 12 performer – has volunteered for multiple community-service activities through team initiatives, including: Cats in the Classroom (volunteer at local elementary schools); Special Olympics; Tipoff for TP (Collection of goods for the Manhattan Emergency Shelter); Cats 4 Cans (Collection of food items for the Flint Hills Breadbasket); Adopt-a-Family (Provide gifts to families in need over the holiday season); Senior Cats (spending time at local retirement homes) and Future Wildcats (working with small children).

On his own, Risner has attended Camp Hope each year, working with kids who are battling cancer. Additionally, he has given speeches at schools and churches to help the youth in the community in addition to doing more work on his own with Special Olympics, including befriending and spending time with one Special Olympian.