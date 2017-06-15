June 10 Thunder Hill results

Thunder Hill Speedway hosted its fourth racing night of the season on Saturday, June 10. It was ladies night with free admission for the ladies. The results were as follows:

Hobby Stock

1. Tyler Hinrichs, Americus. 2. Nicholas Ronnebaum, Onaga. 3. Shannon Anderson, Des Moines, Iowa. 6. Mallory Stiffler, Hoyt. 7. Dalton Ronnebaum, Onaga. 9. Raymond Bosch, Effingham. 11. Larry Hunter, Meriden.

Modified

1. Darron Fuqua, Mayetta. 2. Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb. 3. Steven Bowers Jr., Topeka. 14. Kyle Olberding, Seneca. 16. Allen Halderman, Hoyt. 17. Dereck Smith, Mayetta.

N. SportMods

1. Jacob Davis, Berryton. 2. Luke Stallbaumer, Tecumseh. 3. Brian Murphy, Carbondale. 14. Zach Nitsch, Delia. 15. Dustin Rawlings, Hoyt. 16. Michael Chambers, Valley Falls.

Stock Car

1. Matt Haid, Ozawkie. 2. Dominic Thyfault, Wakarusa. 3. Brandon Conkwright, Wamego. 5. Anthony Deters, Centralia. 10. Joe Sowers, Effingham. 14. Greg Deters, Centralia. 17. Daniel King, Meriden.