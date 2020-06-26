Highland Community College has announced that Jordon O’Brien has been named the new Head Coach of the HCC Scotties Women’s Basketball Team beginning with the 2020-21 season.

An Altamont, native, Jordon was a four-year starter at Labette County High School where she amassed an impressive array of awards. She went on to play at Western Illinois University earning her bachelor’s degree in physical education in 2010 while continuing her winning tradition, being first in Most Career Games Played, fourth in Career Free Throw Percentages, seventh in Career three-Pointers Made, and voted MVP during the 2009-10 season.

In 2011, Jordon played with the semi-professional team, Chicago Steam, before starting her career as an assistant coach at Independence Community College. She then moved on to an assistant position at Iowa Central Community College for two years before taking over the reins as head coach from 2014 – 2016. Her teams were in the Region XI Semi-Finals those two seasons and had one NJCAA All-American and several Academic All-Americans in addition to a 100 percent graduation rate both years.

In 2016, Jordon made the jump to MIAA as an assistant coach at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin for two years. Wanting to return to Kansas and the Jayhawk Conference, she accepted an assistant coaching position at Dodge City Community College where she served from 2018 -2020. In May of 2020, Jordon earned her master’s degree in Health, PE & Recreation through Emporia State University.