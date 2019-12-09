Jeff West Invitational Cross Country Meet 9-5-19

The middle school and high school cross country seasons for Holton, Royal Valley, ACCHS and Wetmore got started Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Jeff West Invitational Cross Country Meet at the Shawnee North Community Park in North Topeka.

The top middle school and high school results were as follows:

Seventh and Eighth Grade Girls Two-Mile Run 65 total runners

1. Lorna Rae Pierce, Junction City, 13:26.01.

Holton

8. Eva Cortez, 15:00.44.

19. Katelyn Ingles, 16:19.30.

22. Elizabeth Goombi, 16:39.14.

57. Makenzi Wellman, 22:35.69.

Royal Valley

3. Amanda Smith, 14:27.74.

25. Callie Coleman, 16:57.97.

26. Elayna Smith, 17:11.82.

37. Stormy Lake, 19:13.27.

ACCMS

4. Renay Myers, 14:30.68.

30. Rebekah Caplinger, 17:29.92.

51. Anna Falk, 21:45.71.

Seventh and Eighth Grade Boys Two-Mile Run 85 total runners

1. Jackson Esquibel, Shawnee Heights, 11:23.10.

Holton

4. Rylan Pittaway, 12:49.03.

9. Brayden Peek, 13:50.29.

19. Lucas Batz, 14:29.06.

25. Owen Clayton, 14:47.73.

32. Jeffrey Warner, 15:16.14.

46. Landon Kennedy, 16:27.75.

52. Ryan Ireland, 17:04.53.

53. Logan Peterson, 17:07.22.

55. Hayden Althof, 17:11.99.

56. Carter Meerpohl, 17:17.36.

64. Adam Watkins, 18:04.79.

66. Andy Kimberlin, 18:07.61.

70. David Wilmoth, 18:28.97.

74. Carter Colberg, 19:41.77.

79. Logan Heineken, 21:59.85.

Royal Valley

8. Carson Blackwood, 13:39.53.

17. Walker Coulter, 14:24.37.

36. Kyle Riley, 15:30.90.

45. Kaden Swain, 16:14.44.

61. Logan Jewell, 17:54.04.

75. Lucas Goltz, 20:46.63.

80. Eli Murphy, 22:58.74.

81. James Criqui, 23:06.87.

ACCMS

26. James Schuetz, 15:01.38.

42. Jesse Coder, 16:01.29.

Team Scores

3. Holton, 82 points.

5. Royal Valley, 130 points.

Varsity and Junior Varsity Girls 5K 59 total runners

1. Abigail Zitter, Christ Prep, 21:1068.

Holton

8. Alayna Clayton, 25:26.88.

16. Hannah Ent, 26:24.77.

23. Paige Paxton, 28:02.33.

28. Taygen Altenburg, 28:27.08.

31. Olivia Mulenga, 29:01.24.

40. Mary Pritchett, 30:47.72.

53. Lillian Mulenga, 34:38.36.

57. Ashlyn Carlson, 37.20.91.

Royal Valley

14. Cheyenne Hittle, 26:02.54.

15. Lily Cannon, 26:19.37.

22. Catrina Smith, 27:23.54.

24. Sydney Stithem, 28:02.56.

26. Erica Schnacker, 28:20.90.

42. Hayley Harman, 31:37.75.

44. Linda Sowers, 31:41.01.

47. Breauna Jewell, 32:01.37.

ACCHS

4. Victoria Caplinger, 23:44.14.

41. Isabelle Beagle, 31:07.65.

Wetmore

18. Clairissa Bottom, 26:42.63.

Team Scores

3. Royal Valley, 92 points.

4. Holton, 95 points.

Varsity and Junior Varsity Boys 5K 129 total runners

1. Noah Hefty, Valley Falls, 18:33.21.

Holton

12. Rees Robinson, 19:54.23.

22. Ben Bontrager, 20:49.33.

28. Dalton Ashcraft, 21:13.70.

30. Cooper Sheldon, 21:19.09.

39. Wyatt Nightingale, 21:40.44.

45. Marquez Conley, 21:59.40.

52. Corwin Marten, 22:23.79.

54. Seth Ramsey, 22:36.81.

61. Trevor Bowser, 23:13.84.

65. Dagan Ruckman, 23:21.82.

74. Sheldon Conley, 24:13.92.

89. Carson Taylor, 25:33.86.

92. Rolando Lopez, 26:13.52.

93. Timmy Smith, 26:14.87.

106. Zach Binkley, 27:31.05.

109. Fred Aple, 27:55.08.

125. Chris Roush, 32:12.23.

127. Nolan Tomlison, 34:19.59.

Royal Valley

5. Nue Tinajero, 19:00.29.

16. Quinton Nelson, 20:07.95.

27. Nahcs Wahwassuck, 21:11.37.

36. Calvin Ogden, 21:36.68.

38. Jack Wiedmann, 21:38.45.

40. Jaemon Smith, 21:41.07.

41. Brevin Canady, 21:51.94.

48. Holden Mundy, 22:06.07.

53. Anthony Greenmore-Hopkins, 22:28.81.

55. Garrett Hammer, 22:41.58.

64. Daniel Coleman, 23:21.33.

66. Isaac Hale, 23:22.20.

68. Christian McAlister, 23:33.15.

79. Mason Thomas, 24:29.39.

91. Ruben Tinajero, 26:09.06.

102. Quo-Jon Tye, 27:02.23.

110. Alek Mitchell, 28:01.21.

111. Preston Torres, 28:14.14.

113. Aven Mitchell, 29:20.06.

ACCHS

46. Logan Rose, 22:01.27.

69. Haeden Forbes, 23:34.24.

70. Benjamin Rush, 23:37.28.

71. Conner Simmers, 23:41.08.

72. Caleb Miller, 23:57.29.

88. Mason Hawk, 25:31.51.

Wetmore

2. Rasmus Nielsen, 18:39.95.

33. Eric Bloom, 21:28.65.

51. Colby Hanzlicek, 22:20.51.

63. Austin Smith, 23:20.56.

97. Michael Hemenway, 26:45.60.

124. Kurt Shumaker, 31:44.65.

Team Scores

4. Royal Valley, 114 points.

5. Holton, 125 points.

7. Wetmore, 181 points.

9. ACCHS, 242 points.

Note: Christ Prep Academy won both the high school boys and girls team competitions and also the middle school girls team competition. Shawnee Heights won the middle school boys team competition.