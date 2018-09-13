Jackson Heights Volleyball vs. Maur Hill and Oskaloosa

The Jackson Heights High School Cobra volleyball team recently beat Maur-Hill but lost to Oskaloosa.

The games left the Lady Cobras with an overall 3-3 record, but head coach Denise Visocsky said she is still proud of the team for its efforts.

“We came out and refocused from last week, and we started to do the things we knew we were capable of doing,” coach Visocsky said.

The Cobras started the evening with a straight-set win over MH-MA, 25-13 and 25-17, with Visocsky attributing the win to her team being able to capitalize on mistakes that the Ravens were making on the court. Key players in the match were sophomores Sarah Marshall and Amaya Marlatt.

“Sarah played really well out of the middle,” Visocsky said. “Amaya also played really well and backed us up.”

In the nightcap with the Oskaloosa Bears, the Cobras won the first set of the match 25-18 but fell behind in the second set to finish 21-25, forcing a third set that Visocsky said featured “a battle back and forth” that nevertheless ended in a 28-26 win for the Bears.

“We just weren’t able to push through,” she said. “We made some silly mistakes that cost us in the end, so we’re going to have to regroup and start focusing more on those three-game sets.”

Visocsky cited Marshall again as a key player in the Oskaloosa match, along with junior Kylie Dohl.

“We’ve just got to be finishing sets at the end, instead of making silly mistakes,” Visocsky said of the team’s efforts to prepare for Thursday. “We’ve got to play to win, instead of finishing a little scared, which is what I think happened with Oskaloosa.”

Varsity Scoring

Jackson Heights def. MH-MA 25-13, 25-17

Oskaloosa def. Jackson Heights 25-18, 21-25, 26-28

Junior Varsity Scoring

Jackson Heights def. MH-MA 25-13, 25-17

Oskaloosa def. Jackson Heights 25-15, 25-7.

