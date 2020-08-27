Jackson Heights Volleyball Preview 2020

D uring Denise Visocsky’s four years as head coach of Jackson Heights High School’s varsity vol­leyball team, the Lady Cobras have worked to rise from a mid-level Northeast Kansas League team to earn the league championship last year.

This year will be Coach Visoc­sky’s fifth year of leading the Lady Cobras, and she’s hopeful that this year’s team will be able to build on last year’s success.

“ We did lose a big senior class last year, but we have several starters coming back,” Visocsky said. “We have four returning letter winners from last year’s team.”

They are seniors Sarah Marshall and Amaya Marlatt, junior McKen­zie McMahon and sophomore Kaylee Thompson, who were part of last year’s NEK League champion team with a record of 32-4.

Last year’s team was propelled to success by seniors Kylie Dohl and MaKenzie Kennedy, both of whom were named to the NEK League’s al­l-league team and The Holton Recorder’s all-area team, along with seniors Abby Brey and Jodi White.

Visocsky, who is being assisted again by Robin Sides, said those four seniors’ absence will likely be felt this year, but there’s plenty more power on the Lady Cobra team.

“ I feel like we are going to be overlooked since we lost a big class last year, but our kids are going to surprise a lot of teams,” she said.

Last year’s returning letter win­ners will be joined by newcomers Shelby Fox, Kanyon Olberding and Kylie Dieckmann, and Visocsky said she sees big things coming from those three.

“ We are looking forward to get­ting started after having a good sum­mer league run,” Visocsky said. “We do have some things to work on, but hopefully we can push for the league title again this year.”