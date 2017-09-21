Jackson Heights State Polls

Jackson Heights High School’s Cobra varsity football team is get­ting some notices from state foot­ball polls after jumping out to a 3-0 start and outscoring its opponents by a 134-6 margin in the first three games.

Coach Caleb Wick and the Co­bras are looking to expand that lead to 4-0 — and strike their way into the top five in the Class 2-1A polls — this Friday when they host Northeast Kansas League foe Maur Hill for their annual homecoming game before going into district play. The Ravens look to give the Cobras their toughest test to date.

Those polls — compiled by newspapers in Wichita and Topeka — have listed another NEK League team with a 3-0 record, the Chargers of Jefferson County North, in their top five listings. The Cobras are not scheduled to play the Chargers during the 2017 regular season.

The Cobras kept their record clean last Friday after taking down another NEK League foe, the Oskaloosa Bears, on the strength of four touchdowns — two each from seniors Brady Holliday and Sebas­tian Butto, with each player scoring one from at least 50 yards out.

Holliday has already racked up a total of 470 yards rushing in this season’s first three games, the last 149 of them coming on 17 carries against Oskaloosa. One of his touchdowns came on the strength of a 50-yard run.

Butto also had an impressive night against the Bears, picking up 119 yards on 12 carries, including a 57-yard TD run. Also picking up good numbers in rushing were Conlan Bruggeman (nine carries for 45 yards) and Cooper Williams (nine carries for 27 yards).

Up next for the Cobras are Maur Hill’s Ravens, who are off to a 2-1 start for the year after a 50-7 opening night loss to JCN. The Ra­vens, led by quarterback Jack Caudle, bounced back to shut out McLouth 25-0 and win against Horton 37-12 after that first loss.

Wick on Monday referred to the Ravens as “a different animal” with a balanced running-passing attack and a nationally-ranked quarter­back in Caudle.

“They’re definitely going to be the most athletic team we’ve played against this year,” Wick said of Maur Hill’s team.

After that, it’s three weeks off from NEK League opponents as the Cobras go into district play, hosting Washington County (currently 0-3) on Sept. 29, traveling to Wabaunsee (currently 0-3) on Oct. 6 and hosting Valley Heights — another top-ranked Class 2-1A team, also 3-0 at present — on Oct. 13.

Friday night’s game will also feature homecoming activities, with a king and queen to be crowned at halftime. King candidates include Holliday, Braden Dohl and Trevor Klahr; queen candidates are Chase Gigstad, Kate Lierz and Abby Wil­liams. The game begins at 7 p.m.