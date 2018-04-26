Jackson Heights JV Track at Rossville
Jackson Heights’ younger track and field competitors got a chance to shine recently at the Rossville Invitational, where the junior varsity girls tied for second and the junior varsity boys scored fifth overall, while on the varsity side, the girls scored seventh as a team and the boys tied for 10th.
Cobra freshman Shelby Phillips, who has been scoring well in distance running as a varsity competitor, took first place in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs to lead the JV Cobra girls to a second-place tie with Santa Fe Trail at Friday’s invitational meet.
Also making valuable contributions for the JV girls were Sarah Marshall, who took first in the long jump, third in the triple jump and fourth in the high jump; and Grace Linck, with a pair of third-place finishes in the pole vault and javelin.
Leading the way for the JV Cobra boys were Dylan Thompson, scoring first in the 400-meter dash and second in the triple jump; AJ Mock, taking first in the 800-meter run and third in the triple jump; and Garrett Klahr, winning the 300-meter hurdle race.
In varsity scoring, Jason Parker’s first-place finish in the high jump contributed to the Cobra boys’ 10th-place tie with Jefferson County North, while Karley Dieckmann took second in the pole vault, MaKenzie Kennedy took third in the 800-meter run and Abby Brey took third in the javelin to lead the girls to their seventh-place finish.