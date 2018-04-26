Jackson Heights JV Track at Rossville

Jackson Heights’ younger track and field competitors got a chance to shine recently at the Rossville Invi­tational, where the junior varsity girls tied for second and the junior varsity boys scored fifth overall, while on the varsity side, the girls scored seventh as a team and the boys tied for 10th.

Cobra freshman Shelby Phillips, who has been scoring well in dis­tance running as a varsity competi­tor, took first place in the 1,600-me­ter and 3,200-meter runs to lead the JV Cobra girls to a second-place tie with Santa Fe Trail at Friday’s invi­tational meet.

Also making valuable contribu­tions for the JV girls were Sarah Marshall, who took first in the long jump, third in the triple jump and fourth in the high jump; and Grace Linck, with a pair of third-place fin­ishes in the pole vault and javelin.

Leading the way for the JV Cobra boys were Dylan Thompson, scoring first in the 400-meter dash and sec­ond in the triple jump; AJ Mock, tak­ing first in the 800-meter run and third in the triple jump; and Garrett Klahr, winning the 300-meter hurdle race.

In varsity scoring, Jason Parker’s first-place finish in the high jump contributed to the Cobra boys’ 10th-place tie with Jefferson County North, while Karley Dieckmann took second in the pole vault, MaKenzie Kennedy took third in the 800-meter run and Abby Brey took third in the javelin to lead the girls to their sev­enth-place finish.