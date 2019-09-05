Jackson Heights High School Track Records

As Jackson Heights High School’s track and field team heads into what Head Coach Brad Alley referred to as “the championship portion of our season,” the coach is expressing hope that existing school records may be bested before the end of the year.

“Our school has a rich history in track and field. I think our kids know that,” Coach Alley said. “They see the state champions on our board and know how good our records are. With that said, there are a couple of records that are achievable by our current athletes.”

One of them, Alley said, is senior Faith Little, who’s currently on the JHHS record board twice — for set­ting the record for the 1,600-meter run in 2017 and also for setting the record with the 4x400-meter relay team in 2016, anchoring a team that also included Abby Williams, Karley Dieckmann and Trinity McMahon.

“She really wants the 800-meter record, and I believe that she has a chance,” Alley said of Little.

Dieckmann, also a senior, has her own solo record on the board with an eight-foot pole vault, set in 2018.

“Karley has been looking good in the pole vault, and she could possi­bly break her own record there,” the coach said.

Furthermore, Alley pointed to some underclassmen who have the potential to make some school records fall before they graduate.

“We’ve never had a 50-foot shot put thrower, and I’m rooting for one of our underclassmen to achieve that,” Alley said, pointing to the cur­rent boys shot put record of 49 feet, 11 inches, untouched since Steve Pit­tenger set it in 1972.

The Cobras’ next track outing is tomorrow’s Northeast Kansas League meet at Jefferson County North in Winchester, and Alley is confident that some team members could also come up with some per­sonal best times and lengths at that meet and before the end of the year.

“There are several kids on our squad that could come home with league championships,” he said. “This part of the season is about who can perform in the big moments. I think we will be ready for the chal­lenge.”

Current track and field records at Jackson Heights High School are listed below by event, current record holder(s), year record was set and record time or length.

Girls Records

100m dash: Shannon Daily (1989), 12.7 seconds.

200m dash: Shelly Hundley (1979), 26.4 seconds.

400m dash: Shannon Daily (1989), 58.9 seconds.

800m run: Shannon Daily (1989), 2:19.16.

1,600m run: Faith Little (2017), 5:20.09.

3,200m run: Anita Hallauer (1992), 11:57.2

110m hurdles: Jessica Bowser (1998), 15.7 seconds.

300m hurdles: Jessica Bowser (1999), 46.4 seconds.

4x100m relay: Connie Child, Neva Fernkopf, Carol Lamberson and Crystal Lockenour (1973), 51.8 seconds.

4x200m relay: Sheila Hasenkamp, Terri Ray, Cheryl Schlaegel and Shelly Hundley (1982), 1:50.7.

4x400m relay: Abby Williams, Karley Dieckmann, Trinity McMa­hon and Faith Little (2016), 4:12.73.

4x800m relay: Jenae Morris, Melissa Anderson, Alysia Heideman and Hillary Messer (2007), 10:08.3.

Shot put: Kathy Douglas (1988), 37’6.

Discus: Carrie Lierz (2010), 128’10.

Javelin: Julie Rottinghaus (1989), 123’1.

High jump: Kerri VanDonge (1982), 5’5.

Long jump: Olivia Childs (1999), 17’6.

Triple jump: Olivia Childs (1998), 34’7.

Pole vault: Karley Dieckmann (2018), 8’0.

Boys Records

100m dash: Charlie Woltje (1970), 10.9 seconds.

200m dash: Charlie Woltje (1972), 22.7 seconds.

400m dash: Westin Jacobsen (2016), 50.76 seconds.

800m run: Andy Fenton (2003), 1:56.5.

1,600m run: Andy Fenton (2003), 4:24.8.

3,200m run: Cory Keehn (2011), 9:35.55.

110m hurdles: 1989 - Rob Snave­ly (1989), 15 seconds.

300m hurdles: Ed Lierz (1984), 38.9 seconds.

4x100m relay: La’Twan Hill, Ja­cob Wareham, Britton Hufford and Jarrett Arnold (2006), 45.1 seconds.

4x400m relay: Rob Snavely, Matt Hundley, Darren Shupe and David Rieschick (1989), 3:30.8.

4x800m relay: Jason Wheeler, Brandon Pittenger, Derick Shupe and Brad Woltje (1992), 8:22.7.

Shot put: Steve Pittenger (1972), 49’11.

Discus: Damon Fisher (1983), 154’6.

Javelin: Andy Sorensen (1997), 197’6.

High jump: Matt Hundley (1989), 6’8.

Long jump: Charlie Woltje (1972), 22’11.

Triple jump: Andy Schmitz (2006), 45’4.

Pole vault: David Rieschick (1989), 12’9.