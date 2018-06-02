Jackson Heights Girls vs. Mount Academy

Jackson Heights High School’s Cobra varsity basketball teams had a tough go in Atchison on Friday, Feb. 2, with both the boys and the girls falling to Maur Hill-Mount Academy High School.

First, MHMA’s girls varsity bas­ketball team went on a 19-10 fourth-quarter run to loosen the Lady Co­bras’ grip on the lead on Friday, re­sulting in a 51-43 victory for the Ravens.

Lady Cobras Head Coach Dan Shupe said that despite having a promising third-quarter lead after bouncing back from a 13-5 Raven-dominated first quarter, the Lady Co­bras couldn’t stop the Ravens from making plays to regain and sustain the lead.

“We didn’t finish several opportu­nities on the offensive end at key times,” Coach Shupe added.

After that troublesome first quar­ter, the Lady Cobras managed to outscore the Ravens 13-11 in the sec­ond and narrow their lead to 24-18 at the half, then blasted out of the gate with a 15-8 run that Shupe said was the game’s most memorable period to take a 33-32 lead going into the fi­nal frame.

In the end, however, the Ravens, led by Heather Ronnebaum’s 18 points, snatched the lead back and held onto it for the win. Still, Shupe said he was proud of his team’s ef­forts, particularly in the game’s mid-section.

“The girls settled in and started executing things on both ends, which led to some defensive stops and of­fensive points,” he said.

For the Lady Cobras, Abby Williams led the way with 16 points, including going 8-11 at the charity stripe, followed by Amaya Marlatt with 10 points and Abby Brey with nine. Sophomore Kylie Dohl did not play in the game due to an injury, coach Shupe said.

The loss dropped the Lady Co­bra’s Northeast Kansas League record to 6-2 and 11-3 overall with a third-place standing in the league, while the Ravens climbed into a fourth-place league tie with Pleasant Ridge, both teams at 5-4 in the league after the Rams defeated Maranatha on Friday.

For all the local sports, go to the subscriber section of holtonrecorder.net