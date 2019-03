The Class 2A State Basketball Tournament is held at Fort Hays State University-Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Class 2A Girls at Hays Round 1 March 7.

1. Wabaunsee (20-3) vs. 8. Olathe-Heritage (9-12) at 3 p.m.

4. Garden Plain (18-4) vs. 5. West Elk (18-4) at 4:45 p.m.

2. Trego Community (19-3) vs. 7. Stanton County (17-6) at 6:30 p.m.

3. Sterling (19-4) vs. 6. Jackson Heights (17-5) at 8:15 p.m.