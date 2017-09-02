Home / Sports / Jackson Heights girls fall to Pleasant Ridge
Following last Friday’s win against Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Jackson Heights girls basketball coach Dan Shupe said the Lady Cobras would have to “continue to be the aggressor and stay sound on the defensive end” in order to boost their 2016-17 record.
But on Tuesday, the Lady Cobras took a hit from Pleasant Ridge to go back to a game under .500 in the Northeast Kansas League, capping the team’s winning streak at two.
“Part of it was that they went to the free throw line more times than we did,” Shupe said. “We scored the first three points of the game and couldn’t put a run together.”
The Rams’ 47-33 victory over the hosting Lady Cobras knocked Heights’ NEK League record to 5-6 and their overall record to 6-9. Pleasant Ridge rose to 5-4 in the league and 7-6 overall with the win, their second of the season over the Lady Cobras after a 51-50 win on their home turf in December.
The Lady Cobras struggled with getting out of the starting gate, allowing the Rams to go on a 13-7 first-quarter run before coming back in the second to outscore the visitors 8-6. In the third quarter, however, Pleasant Ridge went on an 11-4 run to go up 30-19.
“We just couldn’t get anything to fall, and we didn’t attack the rim like we did last week,” Shupe said.
In the final frame, the Lady Cobras were able to get some points, with Shupe noting the team “had a lineup in the game where we could put full-court pressure on,” but the Rams kept the pace and outscored the Cobras 17-14 in the quarter.
Freshman Kylie Dohl and junior Abby Williams each posted 11 points for the Lady Cobras, with Dohl hitting all but one point from the field and Williams going 5-10 at the charity stripe. Senior Hannah Williams also scored in double digits with 10 points. Defensively, Shupe also cited the work of freshman Jodi White.
On Friday, the Lady Cobras will travel to Oskaloosa in an attempt to rebound from the loss, going up against a Bears team that is 3-8 in the league and 5-10 overall.
“This is a game we need to win to get a home game in the upcoming substate tournament,” Shupe said.
Scoring
Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 33
JHHS 7-8-4-14—33
PRHS 13-6-11-17—47
Jackson Heights: Dohl 5 1-2 11, A. Williams 3 5-10 11, H. Williams 5 0-0 10, Zule 0 1-2 1, Rieschick 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 7-16 33.
Pleasant Ridge: Heim 5 (2) 4-4 16, Wagner 4 2-6 10, Adams 3 (1) 3-6 10, Miller 2 3-4 7, Nutsch 2 0-2 4. Totals 16 (3) 12-22 47.
JV: Jackson Heights 31, Pleasant Ridge 14.
