Jackson Heights Football vs JCN

WINCHESTER – In the battle of unbeaten football teams from the Northeast Kansas League here Friday night, tied 14-14 at halftime, it was the home team’s dominant third quarter that made all the difference.

The Jefferson County North Chargers scored 22 points in the third quarter against Jackson Heights and led the game 36-20 as the game clock wound down.

The Chargers improved to 10-0 with the Class 2A-1A regional playoff victory.

The Cobras finished the season with an impressive 8-2 overall record.

In the NEK league, these two teams shared the league title this season without playing each other. Jackson Heights was 5-0 in league play while JCN was 6-0 in the league.

On Friday, Nov. 10, JCN will host Olpe in sectional playoff competition.

In other Class 2A-1A regional playoff action, Olpe beat Yates Center 62-0, Centralia beat Doniphan West 63-24, Pittsburg-Colgan beat Lyndon 48-6, Ell-Saline beat Sedgwick 44-41, Plainville beat Meade 21-0, Smith Center beat Medicine Lodge 84-7 and Elkhart beat LaCrosse 35-6.