Jackson Heights boys basketball championship season tops local sports

The Jackson Heights Cobra boys basketball team’s Class 2A State Basketball Championship in March of 2016 has been declared The Holton Recorder’s top local sports sotry of the year.

At Kansas State University’s spacious Bramlage Coliseum, the local Cobras won three straight big games in the state basketball tournament to earn the Class 2A State Basketball Title.

The Cobras beat Berean Academy of Elbing, 53-44, in the first round and then beat Hill City, 68-48, in the second round.

In the championship game, the Cobras beat Salina Sacred Heart(the last unbeaten team in the tournament) by the score of 64-55.

Junior Wyatt Olberding scored 27 points in the championship game and senior Zane Richter scored 26.

Jackson Heights’ 2016 thrilling state championship run will not soon be forgotten! The Cobras finished with an impressive 24-2 overall record.

