Jackson Heights Basketball vs Oskaloosa

Jackson Heights High School’s Lady Cobras varsity basketball squad continued its unbeaten streak on Friday at Oskaloosa, where JHHS took advantage of a 19-4 second-quarter run to beat the Bears 56-45.

“We just stuck with our game plan,” Head Coach Dan Shupe said of Friday’s win. “We got behind in that first quarter, but we didn’t lose focus on what we wanted to do, and when we got the opportunity to get into our full-court game, we started getting the ball up and down the floor and things started working our way.”

The win put the Lady Cobras’ 2017-18 season record at 3-0 in the NEK League and 4-0 overall, while the Bears dropped to 1-4 in the league and overall.

The Bears opened with an 18-11 edge in the first quarter, but the Lady Cobras blew up in the second, scoring 19 to Oskaloosa’s four, going up 30-22 at intermission. Oskaloosa mounted a third-quarter comeback to bring the score to 40-36 at the end of the frame, but the Cobras held on for the win, outscoring Oskaloosa 16-9 in the fourth.

Top scorers for the Lady Cobras were Abby Williams with 19 points, Kylie Dohl with 15 and Amaya Marlatt with 10. Dohl also aided the team defensively, with Coach Shupe noting that she has been averaging about 10 rebounds per game.

Furthermore, Shupe credited Abby Brey with making “a few steals” and Trinity McMahon with being “at the top of our press” as the tide turned in the Cobras’ favor after the first quarter.

“That was kind of the turning point of the game, when Trinity started getting some deflections when we got into our full court press,” Shupe said.

The Lady Cobras will return to their home court on Tuesday to take on Valley Falls in their last game before the Christmas break. The Dragons are now at 4-0 in the NEK League and 4-1 overall after beating Jefferson County North 50-45 at home on Friday.

“They’re a very disciplined team, they play within their strengths and they’re a very skilled team. They’re definitely the best skilled team in our league, if not in northeast Kansas,” Shupe said. “What they lack is depth, but they know how to play the game that fits them the best. We’re going to try to get them out of that and play more of a game that benefits us.”

Scoring

Jackson Heights 11-19-10-16 56

Oskaloosa 18-4-14-9 45

Jackson Heights: Williams 5 9-19 19, Dohl 6-3-5 15, Marlatt 4 2-2 10, Brey 3 (1) 0-0 7, White 2 0-0 4, McMahon 0 1-3 1. Totals 20 (1) 15-29 56.

Oskaloosa: Pfau 5 (1) 5-7 16, Courter 3 1-3 7, Curry 3 0-1 6, Rockhold 3 0-0 6, Curry 2 1-2 5, Miller 1 1-1 3, Bassett 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 (1) 8-14 45.

JV: Jackson Heights 21, Oskaloosa 15.