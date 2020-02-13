Jackson Heights Basketball vs. Horton
Jackson Heights High School’s Cobra varsity basketball teams rode high-energy first quarters to a sweep of the Horton Chargers during winter courtwarming festivities recently that also saw a Lady Cobra senior becoming the school’s all-time girls basketball points leader.
Kylie Dohl went into Friday’s game with a career total of 1,123 points, four behind all-time leader and 1999 JHHS graduate Deatra Wheeler, and before the first quarter of the Lady Cobras’ 50-46 victory over Horton was complete, Dohl had become the all-time leader. Her 19 points on the night lifted her running total to 1,142 points.
“When things happen that haven’t happened in an extremely long time, I think we need to recognize it,” Lady Cobras Head Coach Dan Shupe said in an on-the-court ceremony honoring Dohl’s achievement following the win.
That win, however, was a hard-fought one for the Lady Cobras, who jumped out to a 28-6 first-quarter lead that was capped by a buzzer-beating trey from senior Abby Brey — then watched the lead slowly evaporate over the next three quarters as the Lady Chargers came charging back.
“That first quarter, we played very aggressively and got into the full-court game, and things were really rolling,” Coach Shupe said. “But we ran so much that first quarter, I think their legs just got a little tired from running up and down the court as fast as they were.”
The Lady Cobras opened the game with seven unanswered points in the first three and a half minutes before Horton posted its first goal with about 4:25 left in the first quarter. Dohl then hit a three-pointer that put her ahead of Wheeler on the all-time point list, sparking another 12-point Lady Cobra run before Horton could score again with less than two minutes left in the frame.
The remaining three quarters were a different story, as the Lady Cobras were held to six points in each of the next two frames while Horton slowly ate away at Jackson Heights’ lead, 34-18 at halftime and 40-32 at the end of three.
“They stepped up and hit a couple of shots to cut the deficit,” Shupe said of Horton. “They got a couple of turnovers on us, when they got the turnover, they turned it into points. I knew that was going to be a tough group.”
In the last few minutes of the game, the Lady Cobras fought to keep their lead as Horton came within a single bucket of tying things up. But with less than 15 seconds to go, Lady Cobra senior Amaya Marlatt hit a pair of free throws to put the score at 50-46, and Jackson Heights picked up a steal after a Horton rebound to cement the win.
In addition to Dohl’s 19 points, Marlatt and Brey also scored in double digits to aid the Lady Cobras in the win with 14 and 12, respectively. Three Lady Chargers also scored in double digits — Maryanna Randall with 15, Tommi-Anne McAfee with 12 and Maliyah Soto with 10 in the come-from-behind effort.
The win boosted the Lady Cobras’ Northeast Kansas League record to 8-1 and their overall record to 11-2, while the Lady Chargers fell to 8-3 in the NEK League and 9-5 overall. The Lady Cobras also overtook the Lady Chargers in the league standings, with JHHS now second only to Jefferson County North (10-1 league, 14-1 overall).
———
In the nightcap, the Cobra boys also took advantage of a high-scoring first quarter and rolled to a 62-32 win over Horton, whose boys also mounted a second-quarter comeback attempt that the Cobras derailed after halftime.
The win boosted the Cobras’ record to 4-5 and sixth place in the NEK League and 4-9 overall, while Horton fell to 2-9 and eighth in the league and 2-12 overall. Cobras Head Coach Chris Brown said the win now has the boys getting ready for a busy schedule.
“We just have to focus on playing well,” Coach Brown said. “There won’t be much time for game planning.”
The Cobra boys went on a 24-7 tear in the first quarter, led by sophomore Jason Bosley, who scored nine of his 22 total points in the frame while junior Dylan Thompson and senior Joel Kennedy each added six.
Horton mounted a second-quarter comeback run, outscoring the Cobras 17-15 in the frame, but the Cobras still took a 39-24 lead into intermission, the first half capped by a buzzer-beating trey from Bosley.
The Chargers’ comeback effort was stifled in the third quarter as Jackson Heights limited Horton to a single bucket while the Cobras posted 18 — half of that coming from Bosley — and held on to the lead through the final frame, which saw Horton with a slight 6-5 scoring edge.
“Jason really had a great night of scoring, and he was very efficient,” Coach Brown said. “Joel also had a good night on the boards, and Cable (senior Cable Wareham) led us in steals.”
Three Cobras scored in double digits that night; in addition to Bosley’s 22, Thompson picked up 12 and Kennedy added 10. Horton’s Drake Waser was his team’s leading scorer with 10.
———
Girls Scoring
Jackson Heights 28-6-6-10 50
Horton 6-12-14-14 46
Jackson Heights: Dohl 5 (3) 0-0 19, Marlatt 6 2-2 14, Brey 3 (2) 0-0 12, Roles 1 1-4 3, Hutfles 0 1-2 1, White 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 (5) 5-10 50.
Horton: Randall 3 (3) 0-1 15, McAfee 4 (1) 1-2 12, Soto 4 2-2 10, Smith 3 (1) 0-0 9. Totals 14 (5) 3-5 46.
Boys Scoring
Jackson Heights 24-15-18-5 62
Horton 7-17-2-6 32
Jackson Heights: Bosley 5 (3) 3-6 22, Thompson 6 0-0 12, Kennedy 3 4-6 10, Wareham 2 (1) 0-0 7, H. Doyle 1 (1) 0-0 5, S. Holliday 0 (1) 0-0 3, C. Doyle 1 0-0 2, D. Holliday 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 (6) 8-14 62.
Horton: Waser 0 (3) 1-2 10, Lockwood 2 3-4 7, Gamino 1 1-2 3, Miller 0 (1) 0-0 3, Mottin 0 (1) 0-0 3, Allen 1 0-0 2, Keo 1 0-0 2, Walkup 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 (5) 5-8 32.