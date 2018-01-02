Jackson Heights Alumni Game

Jackson Heights high school is hosting an alumni basketball game on Saturday Jan. 3.

The student council will be serving a meal at 5 p.m. They will have chilli, hot dogs/chili dogs, cinnamon rolls and tea or water. It is a free will donation with proceeds going toward the Feeding Children Everywhere Project. The woman’s game tips off at 6 p.m. and the men’s game will follow.

The girls rosters are as follows:

Green Team

Beth Clark Krogman, class of 1983.

Liz Hundley White, class of 1983.

Jennifer Keehn McMahon, class of 1992.

Dara Durst Conley, class of 1999.

Jenny Tanking Cuper, class of 2004.

Whitney Bachamp Schroeder, class of 2005.

Valerie Dysart Niehues, class of 2005.

Alicia Henry Spalding, class of 2008.

Katelin Strube, class of 2016.

Gray Team

Gera Smith Cochren, class of 2000.

Megan Watkins Martin, class 2001.

Alison Roush Olson, class of 2002.

Katie Patterson Ingels, class of 2002.

Leah Tanking Thome, class of 2004.

Erin Tanking Scott, class of 2006.

Regina Tanking Berns, class of 2008.

Becca Gibson, class of 2016.

Hannah Williams, class of 2017.

The boys rosters are as follows:

Green Team

Lynn Rieschick, class of 1971.

Scott Coyle, class of 1983.

Dan Shupe, class of 1987.

Kyle Schumann, class of 1997.

Jason Pfeiler, class of 1997.

Ross Rieschick, class of 2001.

Travis Rieschick, class of 2003.

Travis Henry, class of 2005.

Casey Oatterson, Class of 2005.

Garrett Schreiber, class of 2007.

David Martin, class of 2010.

Erik Bell, class of 2012.

Cody Duryea, class of 2012.

Korby strube, class of 2015.

Kaleb Keehn, class of 2017.

Wyatt Olberding, class of 2017.

Gray Team

Bill Gels, class of 1972.

Tony Rieschick, class 1974.

Matt Hundley, class of 1990.

Dusty Rodvelt, class of class of 2000.

Mike Tanking, class of 2002.

Brian Gerhardt, class of 2002.

JD Bahret, class of 2003.

Brady Butler, Class of 2004.

Matt Slater, class of 2004.

Zac Bates, class of 2008.

Jaimon Richter, class of 2010.

Nate Bryan, class of 2014.

Cole Olberding, class of 2014.

Preston Richter, class of 2014.

Zane Richter, class of 2016.

Auston Sauvage, class of 2016.