Jackson County Fair Rodeo

Cable Wareham thrilled spectators as he competed in the ranch bronc riding event at the Seventh Annual Jackson County Rodeo on Saturday evening. Wareham scored a 71 and took third in the event, it was reported. Wareham will be a sophomore this fall at Jackson Heights High School. Good weather on both nights of the rodeo, Friday and Saturday, drew record crowds to the NEK Heritage Complex rodeo grounds, it was reported, with total attendance over the two nights estimated at more than 2,500.