Horton High School Graduate Signs With the Cincinnati Bengals

D uring and after the 2020 National Football League draft, two Kansas colleges had players drafted in the NFL draft and several other players from Kansas colleges signed with NFL teams after the draft, it was reported.

In the sixth round of the NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted offensive lineman Hakeem Adenjii from The University of Kansas with the 180th overall pick.

In the seventh round of the NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings drafted guard Kyle Hinton from Washburn University with the 253rd overall pick.

After the NFL draft, six players from Kansas and Kansas State signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents and they were as follows:

*The Miami Dolphins signed offensive tackle Nick Kaltmayer from Kansas State University.

*The Los Angeles Chargers signed wide receiver Dalton Schoen from Kansas State University.

*The Cincinnati Bengals signed defensive tackle Trey Dishon from Kansas State University. Dishon is a Horton High grad.

*The Arizona Cardinals signed defensive end Reggie Walker from Kansas State University.

*The Los Angeles Rams signed running back James Gilbert from Kansas State University.