Holton Wrestling wins double dual with ACCHS and Royal Valley

The Holton Wildcat varsity wrestling team was in action on Saturday at the Baldwin Invitational Tournament.

The Wildcats placed sixth as a team out of 18 total teams.

The Wildcats will be back on the mat on Thursday, Feb. 2 at home for a double dual with Rock Creek and Wamego.

The team results at Baldwin Saturday were as follows:

1. Clay Center 186.5

2. Santa Fe Trail 176

3. Basehor-Linwood 159.5

4. Burlington 131

5. Tonganoxie 128

6. Holton 124.5

7. Louisburg 115

8. Buhler 112

9. Goodland 102

10. Prairie View 94

11. Spring Hill 90.5

12. Smoky Valley 80

13. De Soto 73

14. Baldwin 56

15. Osawatomie 35

16. Wamego 19

17. Eudora 17

18. Rock Creek 6

Holton’s Tyler Price (170-pound class) won his weight division while teammate Tel Wittmer (220-pound class) took second in his weight division and Kyler Tannahill (285-pound class) took third in his weight division.

In addition, Kolby Roush (120 pounds) took fourth and Taygen Fletcher (113 pounds) took fifth as did Cael Jackson (145 pounds). Cameron Smith (106 pounds) placed seventh and Lawson Henry (132) took eighth. Logan Cannon (160) did not place.