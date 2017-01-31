Holton Wrestling wins double dual with ACCHS and Royal Valley
The Holton Wildcat varsity wrestling team was in action on Saturday at the Baldwin Invitational Tournament.
The Wildcats placed sixth as a team out of 18 total teams.
The Wildcats will be back on the mat on Thursday, Feb. 2 at home for a double dual with Rock Creek and Wamego.
The team results at Baldwin Saturday were as follows:
1. Clay Center 186.5
2. Santa Fe Trail 176
3. Basehor-Linwood 159.5
4. Burlington 131
5. Tonganoxie 128
6. Holton 124.5
7. Louisburg 115
8. Buhler 112
9. Goodland 102
10. Prairie View 94
11. Spring Hill 90.5
12. Smoky Valley 80
13. De Soto 73
14. Baldwin 56
15. Osawatomie 35
16. Wamego 19
17. Eudora 17
18. Rock Creek 6
Holton’s Tyler Price (170-pound class) won his weight division while teammate Tel Wittmer (220-pound class) took second in his weight division and Kyler Tannahill (285-pound class) took third in his weight division.
In addition, Kolby Roush (120 pounds) took fourth and Taygen Fletcher (113 pounds) took fifth as did Cael Jackson (145 pounds). Cameron Smith (106 pounds) placed seventh and Lawson Henry (132) took eighth. Logan Cannon (160) did not place.