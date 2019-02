Holton Wrestling at Wamego w/ Rock Creek

The Holton wrestling team on Thursday, Jan. 31 traveled to Wamego for a double dual with Wamego and Rock Creek.

Holton defeated

Wamego 54-24

106 – Marquez Conley (Holton) defeated Treyton Hartwich (Wamego) by dec. 6-0.

113 – Lucas Adcock (Holton) won by forfeit.

120 – Cayden Jackson (Holton) defeated Turner Smith (Wamego) by fall.

126 – Drew Brown (Wamego) defeated Slater Skaggs (Holton) by fall.

132 – Kolby Roush (Holton) defeated Adler Pierson (Wamego) by fall.

138 – Conner Gilliland (Holton) defeated Izaak Meyer (Wamego) by dec. 12-9.

145 – Drake Siebert (Wamego) defeated Trevor Bowser (Holton) by fall.

152 – Cody Wanklyn (Wamego) won by forfeit.

160 – Cael Jackson (Holton) defeated Hunter Phillimore (Wamego) by fall.

170 – Austin McCrory (Holton) defeated Braydon King (Wamego) by fall.

182 – Jordan Huntington (Holton) won by forfeit.

195 – Dustin Chermok (Holton) defeated Cade Elswick (Wamego) by fall.

220 – Henry Katz (Holton) won by forfeit.

285 – Ethan Holle (Wamego) defeated Drew Morris (Holton) by fall.

Holton defeated

Rock Creek 51-25

106 – Jake Barnes (Holton) defeated Gavin Shoop (Rock Creek) by fall.

113 – Marquez Conley (Holton) defeated Spencer Bard (Rock Creek) by fall.

120 – Lucas Adcock (Holton) defeated Tanner Shoop (Rock Creek) by fall.

126 – Cayden Jackson (Holton) won by forfeit.

132 – Slater Skaggs (Holton) defeated Ryan Hale (Rock Creek) by fall.

138 – Drew Burenheide (Rock Creek) defeated Conner Gilliland (Holton) by tech fall.

145 – Hunter Nold (Rock Creek) defeated Trevor Bowser (Holton) by tech fall.

152 – Cael Jackson (Holton) won by forfeit.

160 – Conner Collins (Holton) won by forfeit.

170 – Dayton Bittle (Rock Creek) defeated Austin McCrory (Holton) by dec. 7-0.

182 – Jordan Huntington (Holton) defeated Ian Bottom (Rock Creek) by dec. 4-1.

195 – Andrew Williams (Holton) won by forfeit.

220 – Cameron Stanley (Rock Creek) defeated Henry Katz (Holton) by fall.

285 – Ty Griffin (Rock Creek) defeated Drew Morris (Holton) by fall.