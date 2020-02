Holton Wrestling with Wamego and Rock Creek

The Holton Wildcats wrestling team hosted a double dual with Wamego and Rock Creek on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Wamego vs. Holton

Holton 42 defeated Wamego 33

106: Asher Larsen (Holton) defeated Trayton Hartwich (Wamego) by fall 0:53.

113: Jake Barnes (Holton) defeated Hagan Johnson (Wamego) by fall 1:02.

120: Tayke Weber (Wamego) defeated Lucas Adcock (Holton) by fall 4:25.

126: Nick Cruickshank (Wamego) defeated Kayden Elliott (Holton) by fall 0:30.

132: Slater Skaggs (Holton) defeated Drew Brown (Wamego) by decision 10-6.

138: Kolby Roush (Holton) defeated Adler Pierson (Wamego) by decision 6-3.

145: Isaak Meyer (Wamego) defeated Taygen Fletcher (Holton) by decision 4-2.

152: Garyson Booth (Holton) won by Forfeit.

160: Hayden Oviatt (Wamego) defeated Jayden Fletcher (Holton) by fall 0:00.

170: Grant Larson (Wamego) won by forfeit.

182: Blake Hamic (Wamego) won by forfeit.

195: Konnor Tannahill (Holton) defeated Braydon King (Wamego) by fall 0:00.

220: Andrew Williams (Holton) defeated Ethan Holle (Wamego) fall 0:00.

285: Isaac Mulenga (Holton) won by forfeit.

Holton vs. St. George-Rock Creek

Holton 50 defeated St. George-Rock Creek 26

106: Asher Larsen (Holton) won by forfeit.

113: Jake Barnes (Holton) defeated Eli Shoup (Rock Creek) by fall 0:47.

120: Lucas Adcock (Holton) defeated Gavin Shoup (Rock Creek) by fall 3:19.

126: Spencer Bard (Rock Creek) defeated Kayden Elliott (Holton) by decision 10-4.

132: Slater Skaggs (Holton) defeated Maddox Ibarra (Rock Creek) by fall 2:42.

138: Kolby Roush (Holton) defeated Brendan Smith (Rock Creek) by fall 2:32.

145: Taygen Fletcher (Holton) defeated Elijah Grenot (Rock Creek) by fall 1:47.

152: Drew Burenheide (Rock Creek) defeated Jayden Fletcher (Holton) by tech fall 18-2 4:00.

160: Garyson Booth (Holton) defeated Caleb Purvis (Rock Creek) by decision 10-7.

170: Ian Bottom (Rock Creek) won by forfeit.

182: Gavin Meyer (Rock Creek) won by forfeit.

195: Konnor Tannahill (Holton) defeated Dayton Bittle (Rock Creek) by fall 1:25.

220: Andrew Williams (Holton) defeated Cameron Stanley (Rock Creek) by fall 0:33.

285: Ty Griffin (Rock Creek) defeated Dustin Chermok (Holton) by fall 2:35.