Holton Wrestling at Sabetha

The Holton wrestling team traveled to Sabetha for a dual with the Blue Jays last Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Cats defeated the Jays 63-15.

Holton (HOLT) 63.00 Sabetha (SABE) 15.00

106: Marquez Conley (HOLT) received a bye.

113: Kaden Dillon (SABE) over Jake Barnes (HOLT) (Dec 6-0).

120: Taygen Fletcher (HOLT) over KaLeigh Mortorff (SABE) (Fall 0:00).

126: Kolby Roush (HOLT) over Michael Gugleman (SABE) (Fall 0:00).

132: Conner Gilliland (HOLT) over Braden Mitchell (SABE) (Fall 0:00).

138: Lawson Henry (HOLT) over Zach Grimm (SABE) (Fall 0:00).

145: Branden Brownlee (SABE) over Eduardo Rodriguez (HOLT) (Fall 0:00).

152: Cael Jackson (HOLT) over Kamden Brownlee (SABE) (Dec 4-2).

160: Ace Eisenbarth (HOLT) over Walker Lowdermilk (SABE) (Fall 4:00).

170: Dylan Aeschliman (HOLT) over Colby Tinklin (SABE) (Fall 0:00).

182: Jordan Huntington (HOLT) received a bye.

195: Cauy Rokey (SABE) over (HOLT) (For.).

220: Killian O`Connor (HOLT) over Alex Hill (SABE) (Fall 0:00).

285: Kyler Tannahill (HOLT) over Elliott Stream (SABE) (Fall 2:00) .