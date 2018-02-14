Home / Sports / Holton Wrestling is Ranked 10th in KWCA Rankings

Holton Wrestling is Ranked 10th in KWCA Rankings

Wed, 02/14/2018 - 12:19 holtonadmin

The Holton Wildcat wrestling team has been ranked number 10 in Class 4A by the KWCA (Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association) as of Feb. 13.

The Cats also have three individual  wrestlers ranked.

*Sophomore Kolby Roush is ranked sixth in the 126-pound weight class.

*Senior Lawson Henry is ranked fifth in the 138-pound weight class.

*Senior Kyler Tannahill is ranked second in the 285-pound weight class.

The Cats will be hosting a regional wrestling tournament this Friday and Saturday.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

