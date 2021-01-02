Holton Wrestling at Onaga Jamboree

T he Holton Wildcats wrestling team traveled to Onaga for the Onaga Jamboree on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The results for Holton were as follows:

Boys 106-120 - Asher Larson’s place was 1st and he scored 9.0 team points.

Round 2 – Asher Larson (Holton) defeated Gavin Goodrum (Onaga) by fall.

Round 3 – Larson (Holton) defeated Theron Meyer (Jeff West) by fall.

Boys 120-126 - Blade Montgomery’s place was 3rd and he scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 – Montgomery (Holton) defeated Beau Boyles (Manhattan) by fall.

Round 2 – Mason Ewert (Pleasant Ridge) defeated Montgomery (Holton) by fall.

Round 3 – Jerek McClellon (Manhattan) defeated Montgomery (Holton) by fall.

Boys 132-138 - Caleb Hernandez’s place was 1st and he scored 20.0 team points.

Round 1 – Hernandez (Holton) defeated Jaxon Radi (Manhattan) by fall.

Round 2 – Hernandez (Holton) defeated Kensley Pierre (Manhattan) by fall.

Round 3 – Hernandez (Holton) defeated Collin Monihen (Chase County) by fall.

Boys 160-170 - Evan Cundell’s place is 4th and he scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 – Cory Owen (Chase County) defeated Cundell (Holton) by fall.

Round 2 – Taelur Barnes (Jeff West) defeated Cundell (Holton) by fall.

Round 3 – Mitch Budke (Chase County) defeated Cundell (Holton) by fall.

Boys 285 - Andrew Williams’s place was 4th and he scored 6.0 team points.

Round 1 – Samson Jimenez (Manhattan) defeated Williams (Holton) by fall.

Round 2 – Williams (Holton) defeated Tatum Lara (Onaga) by fall.

Boys 285 - Jordan Huntington’s place was 4th and he scored 8.0 team points.

Round 1 – Huntington (Holton) defeated Tatum Lara (Onaga) by fall.

Round 2 – Huntington (Holton) defeated Samson Jimenez (Manhattan) by fall.

---

Girls 101-116 - Piper Robinson’s place was 4th and she scored 6.0 team points.

Round 1 – Kinzie Rogers (Chase County) defeated Robinson (Holton) by fall.

Round 2 – Robinson (Holton) defeated Cassie Herron (Chase County) by fall.

Girls 138 - Gracie Gallagher’s place was 1st and she scored 4.0 team points.

1st Place Match – Gallagher (Holton) defeated Nora Budke (Chase County) by fall.

Girls 126-132 - Grace Utz’s place was unknown.

Girls 126-132 - Macey Gross’s place was 3rd and she scored 0.0 team points.

Round 2 – Hope Blake (Mission Valley) defeated Gross (Holton) by fall.

Girls 155 - Madeline Montgomery’s place was 1st and she scored 2.0 team points.

1st Place Match – Montgomery (Holton) received a bye.