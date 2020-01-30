Holton Wrestling at Newton

Holton varsity wrestlers competed at the 57th annual Newton Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday of last week.

A total of 32 high school teams were represented at the tournament with the followng team scores recorded – Goddard 213.5, Blue Valley Southwest 190, Maize 183.5, Olathe South 159.5, Washburn Rural 159, McPherson 115, Nemaha Central 109, Newton 108.5, Manhattan 99.5, Valley Center 93, Ark City 92, Dodge City 91.5, Emporia 84, Wichita West 77, Derby 75.5, Bishop Carroll 69.5.

Winfield 67.5, Andale 66.5, Stilwell 65.5, Andover 56, Hutchinson 54.5, Maize South 50.5, Norton 50.5, Wichita South 46, Lawrence Free State 45, Eureka 38, Leavenworth 30, Holton 28, Wichita Northwest 26.5, Burleson Centennial 25, Wichita Heights 23 and Andover 8.

The Holton results were as follows:

*113-weight-class: Junior Jake Barnes (fourth seed, finished sixth, 12 points), improved record to 26-9.

Def. Daniel Helmers (Goddard), fall, 5:24.

Def. Brayden Thiel (Seneca-NC), fall, 1:58.

Def. by Jayce Caviness (Stilwell), 7-2 decision.

Def. Brendon McCurry (Burleson, Texas), 5-5 UTB.

Def. Caleb Pavlacka (Andale), 4-0 decision.

Def. by Hayden Mills (Blue Valley Southwest), fall, 3:29.

Def. by A.B. Stokes (Newton), 12-3 major decision (fifth-place match)

*132-weight class: Sophomore Slater Skaggs (10th seed, 3 points)

Def. by Tucker Brunner (Manhattan), 13-6 decision.

Def. Brock Blanford (Maize South), fall, 4:34.

Def. by Wyatt Biddle (Arkansas City), 3-0 decision.

*138-weight class: Junior Connor Gilliland (23rd seed, no points)

Def. by Carter Nguyen (Maize South), fall, 2:37.

Def. by Isaiah Holmes (Goddard), fall, 0:55.

*195-weight-class: Junior Konnor Tannahill (fifth seed, finished sixth, 13 points)

Def. Jaden Hall (Olathe South), 9-4 decision.

Def. Nash Crain (Seneca), fall, 1:37.

Def. Trey Wilson (Seneca), fall, 0:13.

Def. by Kaden Glass (Goddard), fall, 0:45.

Def. by Landon Frantz (MAC), fall, 4:14.

Def. by Deston Miller (Arkansas City), 9-7 decision (fifth-place match).

*285-weight-class: Sophomore Dustin Chermok (13th seed, no points)

Def. by Ben Purvis (Bishop Carroll), fall, 1:29.

bye

Def. by Robert Shands (Olathe South), 5-4 decision.

This Thursday, the Holton varsity wrestlers will compete at Eudora starting at 5:30 p.m.