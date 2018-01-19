Holton Wrestling at Newton

The Holton varsity wrestling team finished in 15th place out of 29 teams at last week’s 55th Annual Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions.

Team scores were as follows: Valley Center 184.5, Arkansas City 169.5, Derby 142, Washburn Rural 139, Blue Valley Southwest 135, Maize 128, Manhattan 121.5, Newton 105, Dodge City 102.5, Wichita South 92.5, Andover Central 92, Emporia 89, Olathe South 78, Hutchinson 75.5, Holton 71.5.

Winfield 69, McPherson 67.5, Bishop Carroll 67, Wichita Northwest 64, Norton 51.5, Junction City 48, Wichita Heights 47, Riley County 44.5, Andover 40, Maize South 36.5, Marion 23, Wichita East 11. Gardner Edgerton WD, Leavenworth WD.

Four HHS wrestlers placed in the top eight of their weight classes and were awarded medals.

*Senior Lawson Henry placed fifth in the 138-pound class.

*Sophomore Taygen Fletcher placed sixth in the 120-pound class.

*Senior Kyler Tannahill placed seventh in the 285-pound class.

*Sophomore Kolby Roush placed eighth in the 126-pound class.

“The Newton tourney is one of the oldest and largest wrestling tournaments in the state,’’ said HHS Head Coach Cullen Jackson. “As a team, I didn’t think we wrestled up to our normal level of intensity, but Lawson, Kolby and Taygen wrestled really well individually and had some good performances.’’