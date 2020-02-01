Holton Wrestling @ Clay Center

By Michael Powls PublishingThe Holton Wildcats wrestling team traveled to Clay Center for a tournament recently.

Team Placings:

1. Hoxie

2. Valley Center

3. Marysville

4. Clay Center

5. Holton

6. Salina South

7. Nickerson

8. Smokey Valley

9. El Dorado

10. Wabaunsee

11. Riley County

12. Perry-Lecompton

Individual Results:

106: Tucker Gilliland (Holton) 4th Place

Round 1 – Gilliland (Holton) defeated Marek Boatwright (Wabaunsee) by fall 0:17.

Round 2 – Gilliland (Holton) defeated Brett Paramore (Perry-Lecompton) by fall 4:16.

Round 3 – Gilliland (Holton) received a bye.

Round 5 – Rhett Koppes (Clay Center) defeated Gilliland (Holton) by fall 1:13.

3rd Place Match – Gavin Moore (Nickerson) defeated Gilliland (Holton) by fall 1:54.

113: Jake Barnes (Holton) 1st Place

Round 2 – Barnes (Holton) defeated Mason Bahnmaier (Perry-Lecompton) by fall 1:48.

Round 3 – Barnes (Holton) defeated Nichole Moore (Nickerson) by fall 3:56.

Round 4 – Barnes (Holton) defeated Tristen Schaefer (Marysville) by fall 1:03.

Round 5 – Barnes (Holton) defeated Dayton Bell (Hoxie) by fall 3:33.

120: Lucas Adcock (Holton) 5th Place

Round 1 – Drew Bretz (Hoxie) defeated Adcock (Holton) by major decision 13-2.

Round 2 – Adcock (Holton) defeated Kai Barton (Marysville) by fall 2:28.

Round 3 – JR Thelwell (Riley County) defeated Adcock (Holton) by decision 10-7.

5th Place Match – Adcock (Holton) defeated Evan McCartney (Valley Center) by decision 6-2.

126: Cayden Jackson (Holton) 4th Place

Round 1 – Jackson (Holton) defeated Marc Alfaro (El Dorado) by fall 0:52.

Round 2 – Jackson (Holton) defeated Wyatt Varner (Clay Center) by fall 0:51.

Round 3 – Jackson (Holton) defeated Justice Gardner (Smoky Valley) by decision 11-7.

Round 5 – Drew Bell (Hoxie) defeated Jackson (Holton) by fall 0:51.

3rd Place Match – Carson Ochoa (Salina South) defeated Jackson (Holton) by major decision 10-1.

132: Slater Skaggs (Holton) 6th Place

Round 1 – Parker Tholstrup (Clay Center) defeated Skaggs (Holton) by fall 5:03

Round 3 – Skaggs (Holton) received a bye.

Round 4 – Grayden Jackson (Riley County) defeated Skaggs (Holton) by sudden victory-1 7-5.

Round 5 – Skaggs (Holton) defeated Jett Roberts (El Dorado) by fall 3:50.

5th Place Match – Nolan Bevin (Valley Center) defeated Skaggs (Holton) by fall 4:36.

138: Conner Gilliland (Holton) 3rd Place

Round 1 – Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) defeated Gilliland (Holton) by fall 1:48.

Round 2 - Gilliland (Holton) defeated Brogan Isley (Nickerson) by decision 6-0.

Round 3 – Gilliland (Holton) defeated Isaiah Johnson (Clay Center) by fall 2:00.

Round 4 – Gilliland (Holton) defeated Cayden Gilbert (El Dorado) by fall 0:58.

Round 5 – Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) won forfeit.

145: Jayden Fletcher (Holton) 4th Place

Round 1 – Fletcher (Holton) received a bye.

Round 2 – Fletcher (Holton) defeated Aslan Kazhimukhanov (Perry-Lecompton) by fall 2:42.

Round 4 – Fletcher (Holton) defeated Taylor Dumas (Clay Center) by fall 0:51.

Round 5 – Cameron Bowyer (Valley Center) defeated Fletcher (Holton) by decision 8-7.

3rd Place Match – Eli Mumpower (Wabaunsee) defeated Fletcher (Holton) by fall 4:01.

160: Conner Collins (Holton) 5th Place

Quarterfinals – Chad Bannig (Valley Center) defeated Collins (Holton) sudden victory – 1 3-1.

Cons. Round 1 – Collins (Holton) defeated Samson Waggoner (Riley County) by decision 9-8.

Round 1 – Collins (Holton) defeated Peyton Augustine (Salina South) by fall 3:39.

Round 2 – Collins (Holton) received a bye.

5th Place Match – Collins (Holton) defeated Mitchell Root (Perry-Lecompton) by fall 4:53.

170: Tyler Phillips (Holton) DNP

Round 2 – Jarin Gomez (Nickerson) defeated Phillips (Holton) by fall 3:39.

Round 3 – Brandon Jeffries (Salina South) defeated Phillips (Holton) by fall 0:34.

Round 4 – Trenton Sheaves (Riley County) defeated Phillips (Holton) by decision 5-2.

Round 5 – Shawn Liddle (Clay Center) defeated Phillips (Holton) by fall 1:41.

220: Jordan Huntington (Holton) 2nd Place

Round 1 – Huntington (Holton) defeated Collin Scott (El Dorado) by fall 2:29.

Round 2 – Huntington (Holton) defeated LeRoy Bean (Smoky Valley) by fall 1:50.

Round 3 – Huntington (Holton) defeated Keegan McDonald (Clay Center) by major decision 13-3.

1st Place Match – Jack Lott (Marysville) defeated Huntington (Holton) by fall 0:42.

285: Dustin Chermok (Holton) 5th Place

Round 1 – Logan McDonald (Clay Center) defeated Chermok (Holton) by fall 3:16.

Round 2 – Chermok (Holton) defeated Gavin Bell (El Dorado) by decision 7-2.

Round 3 – Kayson Dietz (Salina South) defeated Chermok (Holton) by major decision 10-1.

Round 4 – Tony Caldwell (Valley Center) defeated Chermok (Holton) by fall 1:15.

Round 5 – Kaleb Parker (Marysville) defeated Chermok (Holton) by major decision11-2.