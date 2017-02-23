Holton vs. Sabetha

At Sabetha last night, in Big Seven League action, the Holton girls won but the Holton boys lost.

The Holton boys dropped to 13-6 overall and 12-2 in the Big Seven League. The Wildcats are in second place in the league.

Sabetha boys improved to 7-9 overall and 6-6 in the Big Seven. The Bluejays are fourth in the league.

The Holton boys beat Sabetha 61-56 on Jan. 10.

On Friday, the Holton boys close out the regular season hosting Hiawatha. The Red Hawks are 6-8 in the Big Seven (sixth place) and 7-11 overall.

Elsewhere in the Big Seven boys league last night, Jeff West beat Hiawatha 54-47 and Nemaha Central beat Perry-Lecompton 61-50.

Sub-state basketball tourneys will be played March 2-4.

In last night’s boys game, Sabetha led 8-4 in the first quarter and 18-14 at the half. The Wildcats held a slim 10-8 scoring edge in the third quarter but could only score three points to Sabetha’s 14 in the fourth.

“We shot a dismal percentage from the field last night and their defense had a lot to do with that’’ said HHS head coach Ryan Noel this morning. “Our challenges were finding continuity on offense and understanding personnel defensively.’’

Coach Noel said he was pleased with his team’s efforts, despite the league loss.

“Our team played hard, on a night when things didn’t go well, but they continued to fight together,’’ he said. “

Hosting Hiawatha on Friday will be another test, coach Noel said.

“We have a chance to double our win total from a year ago and to send our seniors off on a positive note the last time they play on the home court,’’ he said. “We’ve had a great season, and we want to finish it off in WE ARE HOLTON fashion, improving each day and giving it our all.’’

---

Sabetha boys 40, Holton 27

Holton 4-10-10-3—27

Sabetha 8-10-8-14--40

Holton – Bryson Patch 2 (2) 3-4 13, Mason Strader 2 0-0 4, Zane Moylan 2 0-0 4, Aaron Bain 1 1-1 3, Mason Chanay 1 1-4 3. Totals 8 (2) 5-9 27.

Sabetha – C. Meyer 1 (2) 3-4 11, E. Renyer 5 0-0 10, Gruber 2 4-4 8, K. Cox 1 5-6 7, B. Stallbaumer 1 0-0 2, J. Burger 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 (2) 14-16 40.

---

The Holton girls improved to 16-3 overall and 13-2 in the Big Seven League. The Lady Wildcats are in first place.

The Sabetha girls dropped to 9-10 overall and 7-8 in the Big Seven. The Lady Bluejays are in fifth place in the league.

The Holton girls beat Sabetha 59-34 on Jan. 10.

On Friday, the Lady Wildcats will close out their regular season hosting Hiawatha. The Lady Red Hawks are 7-6 in the Big Seven (fourth place) and 10-6 overall.

Elsewhere in the Big Seven girls league last night, Jeff West beat Hiawatha 48-30 and Nemaha Central beat Perry-Lecompton 51-35.

Sub-state basketball tourneys will be played March 2-4.

In last night’s game, Holton led from the get-go with a whopping 20-7 first quarter lead that held at 35-18 at the half.

Sabetha managed to outscore Holton 14-5 in the third quarter while the Lady Wildcats held an 11-7 scoring edge in the fourth to secure the win.

“We got off to a great start, played a good first half, led by 17 points at halftime,’’ said HHS head coach Jon Holliday. “Then we forgot to come out after halftime. They got hot, hit some threes, and we got tentative. Fortunately, the kids righted the ship and finished the game fairly strong.’’

Coach Holliday said that, for the most part, the Wildcats were the more aggressive team offensively in the game, earning 18 trips to the free throw line to Sabetha’s seven.

“It was another great Holton-Sabetha game that went imto the books and fortunately we were able to win on their floor.’’

Regarding the upcoming game against Hiawatha, coach Holliday said the Lady Red Hawks have a good shooter that will have to be contained.

“We’ll also need to keep Hiawatha from getting offensive rebounds,’’ he said. “The league title will be on the line.’’

---

Holton girls 51, Sabetha 39

Holton 20-15-5-11—51

Sabetha 7-11-14-7—39

Holton – Shay Tanking 6 (2) 4-6 18, Alex Clark 3 1-1 7, Courtney Boswell 1 4-6 6, Sarah Lierz 2 (1) 1-1 6, Laurynn Moore 2 2-4 6, Lauren Leavendusky 0 (2) 0-0 6, Tabor Barta 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 (5) 12-18 51.

Sabetha – Krebs 0 (4) 0-0 12, McAfee 3 (2) 0-2 8, Hughes 3 0-0 6, Schuette 2 (1) 0-0 6, Schuette 0 (1) 0-1 3, Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kuenzi 1 0-0 2, Argabright 0 1-1 1. Totals 7 (8) 1-7 39.