Holton Volleyball vs. Riverside and Hiawatha

The Holton High School varsity volleyball team won a Big Seven League triangular at home recently, defeating both Riverside and Hiawatha.

The Lady Wildcats are now 5-3 in league play and are 15-5 overall.

In their first match of the evening, Holton beat Riverside in straight sets, 25-8 and 25-14.

In similar fashion, head coach Janelle Noel said the team then defeated Hiawatha, 25-9 and 25-15.

“We really didn’t do much but serve,” Noel said. “We serve received the few we got well and hit great. If anything, we still need to work on our serving and eliminate the missed serves.”

Scoring

Varsity:

Holton def. Riverside: 25-8 and 25-14.

Riverside def. Hiawatha: 25-19 and 25-22.

Holton def. Hiawatha: 25-6 and 25-11.

Junior Varsity:

Holton def. Riverside: 25-4 and 25-20.

Riverside def. Hiawatha: 25-9, 22-25 and 25-20.

Holton def. Hiawatha: 25-10 and 25-16.

C Team:

Holton def. Riverside: 25-6 and 25-5.

Riverside def. Hiawatha: 25-6 and 25-17.

Holton def. Hiawatha: 25-9 and 25-15.

