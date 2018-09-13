Holton Volleyball vs. Jeff West and Riverside

The Holton High School volleyball team started its season 1-1 in the Big Seven League with a win against Riverside after falling to Jefferson West in a triangular in Wathena.

In the first match, the Lady Wildcats lost in two straight sets, 26-24 and 25-21, against the Lady Tigers.

“We’ve played together all summer so I was surprised that we came out so rusty,” said Holton head coach Janelle Noel. “We didn’t look like ourselves. In the first set, we had six net errors and some missed serves. There was probably 10 points we just gave them.”

Coach Noel said once Jeff West had the momentum, they were hard to stop.

“We let them control the game,” she said.

In their second match, the Wildcats played Riverside and took the first set 25-18.

“It was a rough win,” Noel said. “We were still trying to get out all the kinks.”

Holton won the match by winning the next set 25-12.

This year, Big Seven League teams are hosting triangulars, as opposed to double duals where teams would play each other twice in one evening.

“Since we no longer have second chances with these teams that night, we can’t let one opponent dictate the next game,” Coach Noel said. “It’s just about being ready right from the beginning.”

Scoring

Varsity:

Jeff West def. Riverside: 25-11 and 25-17.

Jeff West def. Holton: 26-24 and 25-21.

Holton def. Riverside: 25-18 and 25-12.

