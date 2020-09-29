Holton Volleyball vs. Jeff West

A ll three Holton High School volleyball teams swept Jefferson West in a double dual on the road Tuesday, Sept. 8, to open the season.

During the Big Seven League dual, the varsity Lady Wildcats won both of its games against the Lady Tigers in straight sets, 25-15 and 25-19 during the first game and 25-23 and 25-19 in the second game.

“ We started off really well. With a basically brand new team, we knew we would have communication errors at times, but they were pretty minimal,” said HHS head coach Janelle Noel. “I thought we moved well and hit the ball well. We need to improve on defense and serving consistency, but I’m really proud of how well we worked and didn’t give up.”

Noel said senior Saydee Tanking, junior Macey Gross and junior Olivia Summers played “really well” last night against the Tigers.

She also contributed the team’s early success to the hard work the team put in this summer.

“ This was a total rebuilding year and to have the opportunity to have two and a half months to try many different rotations and people throughout the summer was very beneficial to us,” Noel said. “The girls got the opportunity to play and see what worked best. We’ve improved so much from the first weeks in June to now.”

Holton will host Perry-Lecompton in a Big Seven League dual on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Games begin at 5 p.m. The Lady Kaws split its dual with Nemaha Central last night.

Scoring

Varsity:

Holton def. Jeff West: 25-15 and 25-19.

Holton def. Jeff West: 25-23 and 25-19.

Junior Varsity:

Holton def. Jeff West: 25-16 and 25-19.

Holton def. Jeff West: 25-17 and 25-18.

Freshmen:

Holton def. Jeff West: 25-14 and 25-9.