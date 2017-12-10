Holton Volleyball vs. Hiawatha

In its final Big Seven League match-up of the season, the Holton varsity volleyball team swept Hiawatha on the road.

With the wins, the Lady Wildcats ended their season 11-5 in the league. They will compete Saturday at an invitational in Sabetha.

The Lady Wildcats dominated both matches, winning both in straight sets. They won the first match 25-5 and 25-7, and won the second match 25-9 and 25-8.

Holton will host a class 4A-DII sub-state tournament next weekend, Oct. 21, which will also include Chapman, Marysville and Rock Creek (St. George). Brackets will be released next week.

Scoring

Varsity

Holton def. Hiawatha: 25-5 and 25-7.

Holton def. Hiawatha: 25-9 and 25-8.