Holton Volleyball at the Rossville Tournament

The Lady Wildcat varsity volleyball team took third place Saturday at a tournament in Rossville.

Silver Lake won the tournament that also included Rossville, Abilene, Holton, Clay Center, Osage City, Tonganoxie, Wamego, El Dorado and Ottawa.

In pool play, Holton defeated Rossville, 25-21 and 25-16; Clay Center, 25-14 and 25-17; and Osage City, 25-14 and 25-16; and fell to Abilene, 25-17 and 25-17.

“We began the day really strong, winning three in a row fairly easy,” said Holton head coach Janelle Noel. “We had to wait for the other pool to finish and sit for a lunch break, and we had a hard time coming back out with Abilene.”

The Lady Wildcats then advanced to the championship bracket where they fell to Silver Lake, 25-14 and 25-17.

“We had to wait almost two hours to begin tournament play and again did not play well against Silver Lake either,” Noel said.

In the third-place game against Ottawa, Holton fell in the first set, 25-17, but rallied and took the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-19.

“We looked slow again in the third-place game, and Olivia Summers went down with an ankle injury,” she said. “I was so proud of how they girls came back and ended up beating Ottawa in three to take third, especially with all the circumstances we were facing.”

Rossville Tournament Scoring

Pool A

Holton def. Rossville: 25-21 and 25-16.

Abilene def. Osage City: 25-21 and 24-22.

Rossville def. Abilene: 25-21 and 25-19.

Holton def. Clay Center: 25-14 and 25-17.

Rossville def. Clay Center: 25-17 and 25-16.

Holton def. Osage City: 25-14 and 25-16.

Abilene def. Holton: 25-17 and 25-17.

Osage City def. Clay Center: 25-23 and 25-21.

Rossville def. Osage City: 22-25, 25-17 and 25-18.

Abilene def. Clay Center: 25-14 and 25-15.

Pool B

Silver Lake def. Wamego: 25-14 and 25-20.

Ottawa def. Tonganoxie: 22-25, 25-17 and 25-22.

Silver Lake def. Tonganoxie: 25-18, 23-25 and 25-14.

Wamego def. El Dorado: 18-25, 25-14 and 25-17.

Silver Lake def. El Dorado: 26-24 and 25-15.

Ottawa def. Wamego: 21-25, 25-19 and 25-19.

Wamego def. Tonganoxie: 25-20 and 27-25.

Ottawa def. El Dorado: 15-25, 25-22 and 25-22.

Silver Lake def. Ottawa: 20-25, 25-18 and 25-13.

Tonganoxie def. El Dorado: 25-22, 17-25 and 26-24.

Championship Bracket

Abilene def. Ottawa: 25-16 and 25-23.

Silver Lake def. Holton: 25-14 and 25-17.

Silver Lake def. Abilene for first place: 27-25 and 25-21.

Holton def. Ottawa for third place: 17-25, 25-23 and 25-19.

Consolation Bracket

El Dorado def. Clay Center: 25-16 and 25-12.

Tonganoxie def. Osage City: 25-18 and 25-20.

Wamego def. Rossville: 16-25, 25-10 and 25-23.

Holton improved to 4-2 in the Big Seven League and 11-6 overall.