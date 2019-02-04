Holton Track and Field Invitaional Highlights 2019

The high school boys and girls track squads from Holton and Jack­son Heights took second and third place, respectively, to open the 2019 track and field season yesterday at the Holton Invite, it was reported.

Abilene’s track squad outpaced all six teams participating in the invita­tional track meet at Holton High School, where teams from Atchison, Hiawatha and Valley Falls also par­ticipated.

Several Holton Wildcat girls came away from the meet with first-place medals, including Amariah Allen in the 200-meter dash (29.01 seconds) and triple jump (31’3), Regan Baum in the 100-meter hur­dles (17.72 sec­onds), Abby Boeckman in the shot put (32’9.5), Cailin Parks in the 400-meter dash (1:05.30) and Saydee Tanking, tying for tops in the javelin throw (112’4) and finishing second in the discus throw (95’9.5).

Holton’s girls also dominated the high jump competition, with Macey Gross (4’8), Olivia Mulenga (4’6) and Sarah Grafton (4’4.25) holding the top three spots. The 4x100-meter relay team of Parks, Baum, Danika Hick­man and Tabor Barta, took sec­ond at 55.21 seconds, while the 4x400-meter relay team of Parks, Hickman, Taygen Altenburg and Is­abell Watkins finished third at 4:45.50.

Also scoring well for the Lady Wildcats were Gross, second in the 300-meter hurdles (53.59) and third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.31); Mulenga, second in the long jump (14’3.5); Tes Young, third in the 100-meter dash (14.12); and Faith Haus­sler, third in the 200-meter dash (30.91).

For Jackson Heights’ Lady Cobra track squad, Sydney Raborn tied with Holton’s Tanking for tops in the javelin throw at 112’4, while Grace Roles took first in the discus throw (107’9) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Karley and Kylee Dieck­mann, Jodi White and Abby Brey outran the competi­tion with a time of 54.62 seconds.

Other top scorers from JHHS in­cluded Faith Little, second in the 800-meter run (2:25.46); the 4x400-meter re­lay team of Karley Dieck­mann, White, Little and MaKenzie Kennedy, taking second (4:25.92); the 4x800-meter relay team of Little, Kennedy, Karley Dieckmann and Annie Allen, finishing second (11:03); Annie Allen, third in the 1,600-meter run (6:22.85); and Abby Brey, third in the javelin throw (110’9).

On the boys’ side, Holton’s Canon Karn brought home two first-place medals in the triple jump (41’9) and the javelin throw (138’11), and Jayger Carson (54.28 seconds) and Slater Skaggs (58.12) led the way with re­spective first and second-place fin­ishes in the 400-meter dash. The 4x400-meter relay team of Car­son, Reese Robinson, Trey Wright and Ian Watkins also finished first with a time of 45.52 seconds.

Other high Holton finishers in­cluded Kale Purcell, second in both the 110-meter (17.43) and 300-meter (44.77) hurdle events; Watkins, third in the 100-me­ter dash (11.35); Wyatt Nightingale, third in the high jump (5’6.75); Cameron Smith, tying for third in the pole vault (10’6); and the third-place 4x400-meter relay team of Carson, Wright, Purcell and Watkins (3:49).

The Jackson Heights boys ex­celled in the throwing events, where Taylor Wamego (45’2), Carson Williams (41’6) and Curtis Niehues (39’8) captured the top three spots in the shot put, while Niehues and Williams finished sec­ond (122’10) and third (112’8), respectively, in the discus throw.

Other high Cobra placers included Daniel Little, finishing third in both the 800-meter (2:13) and 1,600-me­ter (4:59.9) runs; Jackson Ahlgren, tying for third in the pole vault (10’6); and Jason Bosley, tak­ing third in the triple jump (39’10).

Up next for Holton’s track and field teams is a Hiawatha quad, set for next Tuesday, while the Cobra track squads are gearing up for their next meet next Tuesday at Os­kaloosa.

Team Scores

Boys: 1. Abilene 185, 2. Holton 104, 3. Jackson Heights 90, 4. Atchi­son 78, 5. Hiawatha 56, 6. Valley Falls 36.

Girls: 1. Abilene 201, 2. Holton 168, 3. Jackson Heights 73, 4. Hi­awatha 69, 5. Atchison 23, 6. Valley Falls 12.