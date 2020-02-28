Holton State Wrestling Qualifiers and ACCHS State Wrestling Qualifiers

The Holton Wildcats wrestling team took second as a team at the Class 4A regional wrestling tournament at Louisburg over the weekend.

Last year, the Wildcat team took third at its regional.

Wildcat seniors Kolby Roush and Taygen Fletcher both qualified for state for the fourth consecutive time.

Wildcat juniors Jake Barnes and Konnor Tannahill both qualified for state for the third consecutive time.

Wildcat freshman Jayden Fletcher qualified for state for the first time.

The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for state.

Royal Valley also competed at the Class 4A Louisburg regional and finished 13th as a team.

The KSHSAA Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Salina – Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Holton State Qualifiers:

*113-pound weight class – Jake Barnes, Holton.

*138-pound weight class – Kolby Roush, Holton.

*145-pound weight class – Taygen Fletcher, Holton.

*152-pound weight class – Jayden Fletcher, Holton.

*195-pound weight class – Konnor Tannahill, Holton.

ACCHS had two wrestlers qualify for the Class 3A,2A, 1A state wrestling tourney.

*120-pound weight class – Mason Scholz, ACCHS.

*145-pound weight class – Colby Smith, ACCHS.