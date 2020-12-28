T he Holton Wildcats football team made it all the way to the final-four of the Class 3A state football playoffs this season before falling in the sub-state game 22-9 to Perry-Lecompton, The Wildcats finished 9-2 in the season that will be remembered as “the COVID-19 season.’’

The Wildcats qualified for the state football playoffs for the 23 rd straight season.

The Jackson Heights Cobras also reached the state football playoffs in Class 1A this season, falling to Olpe in the regional round. The Cobras finished 3-4.

Other teams in the area included injury-riddled Royal Valley (0-6), Wetmore (1-4 in 8-man) and ACCHS (3-6).

The following players have been named to The Holton Recorder’s 2020 All Area football team.

*Senior Konnor Tannahill, Holton. This season, Tannahill was named first team All-League at both running back and defensive line. He was also an All-State defensive line pick by the Topeka paper in Class 3A. This is his third selection to the All-Area team.

Tannahill rushed for 612 yards this season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, third best on his team. He also had 46 tackles, 33 solos.

*Sr. Taylor Wamego, Jackson Heights. This season, Wamego was a first team All-League pick at both offensive and defensive line in the Northeast Kansas League. He was an All-State defensive line pick in Class 1A by the Topeka paper. This is his third selection to the All-Area team. He was also All-Area honorable mention as a freshman. Wamego had 56 tackles this season, 39 solo.

*Senior Jordan Huntington, Holton. This season, Huntington was a first team All-League offensive line pick in the Big Seven and he was also an honorable mention All-State lineman pick in Class 3A by the Topeka paper. This is his second selection to the All-Area team.

*Senior Carter Watkins, Holton. This season, Watkins was an honorable mention All-League offensive line pick in the Big Seven and he was an honorable mention All-State lineman pick in Class 3A. This is his first selection to the All-Area team. He was an honorable mention All-Area pick last season.

*Senior Canon Karn, Holton. This season, Karn was a first team All-League pick at running back and inside linebacker in the Big Seven and he was an honorable mention All-State running back in Class 3A. This is his first selection to the All-Area team.

Karn rushed for 1,400 yards this season, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, which led the team. He also had 69 tackles, which led his team.

*Senior Kale Purcell, Holton. Purcell was named All-League honorable mention in the Big Seven this season at quarterback. He was also a first team All-League pick at defensive back in the Big Seven. Last season as a junior, he was an All-Area honorable mention pick.

Purcell rushed for 315 yards, 7.3 yards per carry. He also completed 12 of 18 passes for 259 yards and caught three passes for 61 yards. He also had two interceptions.

*Junior Jason Bosley, Jackson Heights. This season, hampered by injuries, Bosley was still a first team All-League pick in the Northeast Kansas League as a defensive back. This is his second selection to the All-Area team. He completed 20 of 49 passes for 237 yards. He had 31 tackles, 23 solos.

*Senior Dylan Thompson, Jackson Heights. This season, Thompson was an All-League first team pick as an offensive specialist and also an All-League first team pick at linebacker in the Northeast Kansas League. This is his second selection to the All-Area team.

Thompson led the Cobras in rushing with 771 yards and 6.88 yards per carry. He also had 41 tackles, 30 solos.

*Senior Kael McQueen, Wetmore. This season, McQueen was named to the Twin Valley League’s 8-man division first team All-League team on defense and the TVL’s 8-man division second team All-League team on offense. This is his second selection to the All-Area team.

McQueen rushed for 464 yards, 7.5 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 206 yards. He also led the Cards in tackles with 70, 40 solos.

*Senior Colby Doyle, Jackson Heights. This season, Doyle was an All-League second team pick as an offensive lineman. He also had 48 tackles this season.

*Sophomore Coltin Myers, ACCHS. This season, Myers was an All-League second team pick at running back in the NEK. Myers rushed for 582 yards, 5.19 yards per carry.

*Junior Will Kralicek, Royal Valley. This season, Kralicek was named All-League honorable mention in the Big Seven as an offensive lineman.

*Senior Addison Hundley, Holton. This season, Hundley was a first team All-League pick as a defensive lineman in the Big Seven.

Hundley rushed for 718 yards this season, averaging 8.3 yards per carry, second best on his team. He also had 47 tackles, 26 solo.

*Senior Marcus Pruett, Holton. This season, Pruett was a first team All League pick at defensive end/outside linebacker in the Big Seven. He had 25 tackles, 15 solos.

*Senior Kenny Bell, Royal Valley. This season, Bell was named first team All-League at defensive back in the Big Seven.

*Junior Grant Amon, Jackson Heights. This season, Amon was a second team All-League pick at tight end, wide receiver or slot in the NEK. He was also an honorable mention All-League pick on defense. Amon caught 13 passes for 155 yards this season.

*Senior Gunnar Koontz, ACCHS. This season, Koontz was a second team All League pick at defensive line in the NEK. He was also first team All-League as a punter in the NEK. He was also an honorable mention All-Area pick last season. Koontz had 61 tackles, 27 solos, which led his team.

*Junior Alex Browning, Jackson Heights . This season, Browning was an honorable mention All-League pick on offense in the NEK. He rushed for 441 yards and 7.47 yards per carry, second best on his team.

*Junior Mason Scholz, ACCHS. This season, Scholz was an honorable mention All-League pick on defense in the NEK. Scholz had 46 tackles this season, second highest on his team.

*Junior Matt Lierz, Holton . Lierz had four interceptions this season for the Wildcats and 51 tackles. He also made 39 of 45 points after kicks. He also played quarterback at times for the Wildcats.

Honorable mention All-Area picks:

Royal Valley - senior Skylar Mechtley (running back and linebacker) and senior Cole Dressman (quarterback and defensive back).

*Jackson Heights - junior Ian Anderson (his 54 tackles were second highest on team), junior Wyatt Bacon (his 51 tackles were third highest on team) and sophomore Julian Butto (43 tackles).

*ACCHS - junior Kieran Courter rushed for 751 yards, 7.66 yads per carry, which led his team. He also completed 21 of 63 passes for 350 yards. Senior Bailey Wilson was an All-League second team pick as an offensive lineman in the NEK League.

*Wetmore - Sophomore Kyler Wommack. This season, Wommack was an All-League honorable mention pick on offense in the TVL 8-man division. Junior Storm Hackler was an All-League honorable mention pick in the TVL 8-man division.