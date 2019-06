Holton Middle School New Track Records 2019

Several Holton Middle School athletes set new school track records in the following events.

Boys 200-Meter Dash

*Old Record – M. McClintock-Strozier 24.40 set in 2013.

*New Record – Jakari Washington 24.16 set in 2019.

Boys 100-Meter Hurdles

*Old Record – Jayden Fletcher 16.30 set in 2018.

*New Record – Caleb Hernandez 16.17 set in 2019.

Girls 100-Meter Hurdles

*Old Record – Macey Gross 17.60 set in 2018.

*New Record – Piper Robinson 17.12 set in 2019.

Boys 200-Meter Hurdles – New Event

*New Record – Caleb Hernandez 29.52 set in 2019.

Girls 200-Meter Hurdles – New Event

*New Record – Piper Robinson 32.49 set in 2019.

Boys 3200-Meter Run

*Old Record – T. Bowser 11:55 set in 2017.

*New Record – Rylan Pittaway 11:32 set in 2019.

Boys 4x100-Meter Relay

*Old Record – Morris, Brackenbury, Debusk, Degenhardt 48.70 set in 2000.

*New Record – Garyson Booth, Jace Boswell, Jayden Fletcher, Charlie Gilliland 48.32 set in 2019.

Boys Discus Throw

*Old Record – Bill Wray 145’10”.

*New Record – Matt Lierz 146’11.5” set in 2019.

Girls Shot Put

*Old Record – Kirsti Miller 38’9” set in 2010.

*New Record – Timber Wilson 40’ set in 2019.