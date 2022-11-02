Holton Lady Wildcats fall to Jeff West

The Holton Lady Wildcats recently fell to Jefferson West 47-22.

A slow start in the first quarter against the Lady Tigers had the Holton Lady Wildcats playing catch up all night.

Jeff West had a 11-2 scoring edge in the first quarter and added 12 points in the second quarter. Holton scored four points in the second to give the Tigers a 23-6 lead at halftime.

The Tigers outscored Holton 10-7 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Holton was led by junior Lindsey Wisdom with 13 points. Mellany Roenne led the Tigers with 18 points.

Holton: 2-4-7-9 – 22

Jeff West: 11-12-10-14 – 47

Individual statistics:

Holton: Wisdom 4-0-5-9-13, Patch 1-0-1-4-3, Flewelling 1-0-1-2-3, Bond 1-0-0-0-2, Dodd 0-0-1-2-1. Totals 7-0-8-17-22.

Jeff West: Roenne 6-0-6-7-18, Biltoft 2-1-6-6-13, Stones 2-2-1-2-11, Young 1-0-1-2-3, Michaels 1-0-0-0-2. Totals 12-3-14-17-47.