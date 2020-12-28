Holton Lady Cats Basketball at Burlington

The Holton Lady Wildcats basketball team started its season strong with a road win over Burlington 58-31.

“I’m extremely proud of the effort and togetherness of our team during the game,” said HHS head coach Kurt Haussler. “Burlington has a very strong basketball tradition, and they are a solid team. Our girls embraced the opportunity to play a new opponent on the road in a new environment with no fans due to new COVID-19 protocols. They really seemed to have fun playing the game.”

Holton took a lead late in the first quarter, and Haussler said the team made plays on both ends of the court to extend that lead throughout the game.

The Lady Wildcats led 15-7 after the first quarter and were up 32-13 at the half. Senior Saydee Tanking made two three-pointers in the second quarter to help secure the lead.

Holton kept the pressure on in the third quarter and extended its lead 45-19 and then outscored Burlington 13-12 in the final quarter.

“We had contributions from everyone throughout the game, and it was a joy to see our girls out there on the court making plays,” Haussler said. “It will take some time for this team to build chemistry since we did not have the opportunity to form that this past summer due to COVID restrictions, but the team has had a positive attitude through all of it, and they just want to continue having opportunities to play.”

Seven different players scored for the Wildcats. The team was led by Tanking with 16 points and junior Macey Patch with 11 points.

Holton had seven three-pointers during the game, including four from Tanking and one each from junior Amariah Allen, senior Paige Paxton and sophomore Brooke Flewelling.

Holton was 5-6 (83 percent) at the free throw line while Burlington made 5-12 (42 percent) free throw attempts.

Holton had 35 rebounds, 17 assists, 11 steals and one block during the game compared to Burlington’s 25 rebounds, 11 assists, seven steals and one block.

The Lady Wildcats shot 46 percent from field goal range and 54 percent from the three-point line.

“Our team is thankful and grateful that we were able to play a game. There has been uncertainty with our season for months, and we challenged our players and staff to focus on what we can control and appreciate every opportunity to compete this season,” Haussler said. “We have been taking a ‘day by day’ approach to this season, and our coaching staff is very proud of how focused our team has been on working together and getting better each day in practice. We have a long way to go to become the team we can be, but we are pleased with how we have started the opening three weeks of the season.”

Holton: 15-17-13-13 – 58

Burlington: 6-7-6-12 – 31

Individual statistics:

Holton: Tanking 1-4-2-2-16, Patch 4-0-3-4-11, Paxton 3-1-0-0-9, Allen 2-1-0-0-7, Flewelling 2-1-0-0-7, Moore 3-0-0-0-6, Barnett 1-0-0-0-2. Totals 16-7-5-6-58.

Burlington: Watkins 2-1-0-2-7, Doebele 3-0-0-2-6, Young 0-2-0-0-6, Coursen 1-0-3-4-5, Meats 1-0-2-2-4, Whitworth 0-1-0-0-3, Hernandez 0-0-0-2-0. Totals 7-4-5-12-31.